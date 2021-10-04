 Skip to main content
Viterbo men's soccer: V-Hawks beat Bethel for ninth straight win

The Viterbo men's soccer team ran its winning streak to nine games with a 3-1 victory over Bethel (Minn.) on Monday.

The V-Hawks (9-0-1) trailed 1-0 midway through the first half before senior Alfie Gyurkovits tied the game in the 32nd minute off an assist from freshman Aidan Radford.

Senior Abdul Samet Ankaoglu and freshman Carlos Tori Colina both scored in the second half to give Viterbo, which totaled 19 shots and five corner kicks, the win.

Sophomore Benian Yao had an assist for the V-Hawks, while classmate Ernesto Ascenzo made three saves.

