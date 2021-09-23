Viterbo men's soccer: V-Hawks blow out Coe College to stay unbeaten

The Viterbo men's soccer team stayed unbeaten with a 6-0 win over Coe College (Iowa) on Thursday.

Sophomore Matteo Galeotti scored an unassisted goal in the third minute for the V-Hawks (6-0-1), who have won six straight since tying St. Ambrose (Iowa) in their season opener, and freshman Polyzois Douvas found the back of the net in the 44th minute off an assist from sophomore Jacob Battista to give Viterbo a 2-0 lead at half.

Freshman Aidan Radford added three goals in the second half before Battista scored in the 85th minute.

Freshman Conner Erdmann, freshman Carlos Tori Colina and senior Calum Dunn all had an assist, while sophomore Ernesto Ascenzo made one save in goal.

The V-Hawks are back in action when they play at Hamline (Minn.) on Tuesday.

