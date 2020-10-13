 Skip to main content
Viterbo men's soccer: V-Hawks earn fourth straight win
WATERTOWN, Wis. — The Viterbo University men's soccer team earned its fourth straight win with a 1-0 victory at Maranatha Baptist University on Tuesday afternoon.

Erik Hernandez scored the game's lone goal — off an assist from Arsenios Dimitriou — in the 20th minute as Viterbo improved to 5-1.

The V-Hawks haven't lost since a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Dakota Wesleyan on Sept. 10.

Viterbo totaled 24 shots to Maranatha Baptist's five, and Harry Hauserman kept a clean sheet in goal, though he didn't have to make any saves.

The V-Hawks are back in action Friday, when they play Bacone College in Kansas City, Missouri. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

