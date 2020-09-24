 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Viterbo men's soccer: V-Hawks earn shutout win over Maranatha Baptist
0 comments

Viterbo men's soccer: V-Hawks earn shutout win over Maranatha Baptist

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WATERTOWN, Wis. — The Viterbo men's soccer team improved to 3-1 with a 5-0 win at Maranatha Baptist University on Thursday night.

The V-Hawks got goals from five different players while Ernesto Ascenzo and Quinten Ludwig combined for a clean sheet in goal.

Calvin Brown opened the scoring in the fourth minute before Vinney Koner doubled Viterbo's lead five minutes later.

Arsenios Dimitriou pushed the V-Hawks' advantage to 3-0 win the 25th minute, and Logan Mitchell and Adam Krakora scored in the second half.

Mitchell and Krakora added two assists apiece.

Viterbo is back in action when it hosts Northwestern-St. Paul on Oct. 1.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Highlights of Badgers beating Michigan State

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News