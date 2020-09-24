Viterbo men's soccer: V-Hawks earn shutout win over Maranatha Baptist

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERTOWN, Wis. — The Viterbo men's soccer team improved to 3-1 with a 5-0 win at Maranatha Baptist University on Thursday night.

The V-Hawks got goals from five different players while Ernesto Ascenzo and Quinten Ludwig combined for a clean sheet in goal.

Calvin Brown opened the scoring in the fourth minute before Vinney Koner doubled Viterbo's lead five minutes later.

Arsenios Dimitriou pushed the V-Hawks' advantage to 3-0 win the 25th minute, and Logan Mitchell and Adam Krakora scored in the second half.

Mitchell and Krakora added two assists apiece.

Viterbo is back in action when it hosts Northwestern-St. Paul on Oct. 1.

