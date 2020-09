× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Viterbo men's soccer team fell to Dakota Wesleyan University (S.D.) 1-0 on Thursday afternoon.

The Tigers scored the game's lone goal in the 62nd minute.

The V-Hawks (1-1) totaled 19 shots, 11 of them on goal, and nine corner kicks but failed to find the back of the net.

Viterbo's Ernesto Ascenzo made eight saves in goal.

The V-Hawks return to the pitch on Tuesday, when they play at the University of Northwestern-St. Paul.

