If Siera Skow’s wearing a bigger-than-normal smile, yet occasionally has a teary-eyed moment or two during the first few weeks of practice, it is understandable.
The Viterbo University volleyball All-American thought her career was over.
Instead, she was granted a medical redshirt after suffering a torn ACL in her right knee almost 11 months ago (Sept. 8, 2017), therefore giving her one more year of athletic eligibility if she chose to use it.
Of course she did.
So Skow has been on the Beggs Gymnasium court since Aug. 1, hammering spikes, making blocks and serving up a storm as the V-Hawks prepare for what they believe will be another NAIA national tournament run.
“I kind of just get out there and play and forget about it,” said Skow, a 5-foot-10 outside hitter from Hartford, Wis. “I’ve got nothing to lose, it’s my last year, so why not go for it?
“I do remember the first practice (this fall) I thought, ‘I am literally going go cry I am so excited to be back out here.’ Honestly, I think this could be the year for us.”
Viterbo is coming off a 39-2 season in which it was ranked No. 1 in the NAIA for a time, and advanced to its third NAIA National Championship Final Four in the last four years. Skow, however, had to take on the role of cheerleader after injuring her knee in a home match.
Before the injury, she was one of top hitters on a Viterbo team loaded with talent. She had smashed 87 kills in 34 sets, or 2.56 kills per set. She also had 13 blocks, and was en route to making a run at yet another All-American honor (she was an honorable mention All-American as a junior).
Then disaster struck.
“It was at our home tournament in September. It was like a freak accident because I was hitting from the right side and I always land on my left foot,” Skow said. “So it was odd that I tore my right ACL because when I landed, I landed on my left leg and when my right (leg) came down, it just went like a noodle.”
Skow said she “heard it pop, felt it,” but knew what had happened. After all, she had been through this before as she tore the MCL in her left knee while playing at Kettle Moraine High School.
A senior majoring in business administration, Skow knew what she had to do — academically she had to power through. Athletically, she had to be there for her teammates.
“It was very hard to get through it, that is for sure, but I just knew that I had to be there for my team at that time because even though I had gotten hurt, they were still playing,” Skow said.
“It was more just being there to support them and not focusing on myself, but focusing on them.”
It was that type of maturity – and courage – that Viterbo coach Ryan DeLong has come to expect from Skow. The two talked it over, and decided to apply for a medical redshirt. Even before the injury, Skow had planned on pursuing a Master’s degree in business administration at Viterbo.
Another year of volleyball — a healthy year — was just a bonus.
“To get her back, a fifth-year senior, that helps with experience. To have her back — she’s been an All-American — we are excited,” DeLong said. “She has a big arm and has been in big games before.
“To have her back and kind of get her into a super senior year and contribute for us, she is another person we will be able to count on.”
While Skow has been given medical clearance to participate in all aspects of practice, she said has about 90 percent of her strength back in her right leg. She said she feels great, both mentally and physically, and has no regrets about coming back.
“My body probably isn’t the happiest that I came back. At the moment when I tore it, I wasn’t thinking about coming back just because it was my senior year and life was over as I knew it,” Skow said.
“Then as I went through rehab and everything, I knew I would have regretted it if I never would have come back.”
