Viterbo volleyball: Balance fuels hot start for No. 3 V-Hawks, who have no intention of slowing down

As a defensive mainstay for the Viterbo University volleyball team, senior Adrianna Reinhart knows just how important it is for an attack to be balanced.

If opponents have one — or even two — hitters that the V-Hawks can give most of their attention to, they can send multiple blockers to the net and align the rest of the defense accordingly. That, in turn, makes the Caledonia High School graduate’s job in the back row much easier.

So what is Reinhart’s perspective on Viterbo’s offense, which can give swings to the likes of seniors Maya Roberts, Miah Garant and Katie Frohmader or junior Kenzie Winker and sophomore Grace Rohde?

“We have four or five of those hitters, so teams can’t really key on just one single person,” Reinhart said. “We end up getting splits in the block, and that’s how they get it done.”

“I’m just here to watch,” she added with a laugh.

That balance has helped the team get off to a blistering start to its season; the V-Hawks jumped up six spots to No. 3 in the NAIA Coaches’ Poll this week and entered Wednesday night’s NSAA opener against Waldorf (Iowa) with a 16-1 record.

And Viterbo has no intention to slow down.