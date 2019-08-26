The Viterbo University women’s volleyball team passed its first couple of tests this season with flying colors, going undefeated in both the Xavier University Early Bird Invitational down in New Orleans and in the Viterbo Holiday Inn Express Preseason Tournament.
More impressively, the fifth-ranked V-Hawks (8-0) have dropped just three sets in eight matches and have won their last 10 sets in a row. They can thank a balanced offensive attack and some stifling defense along the front line for that.
Maya Roberts, Miah Garant, and Katie Frohmader are the reasons behind that balance. Garant leads the way with 124 kills followed by Frohmader (79) and Roberts (70). Garant set a career-high with 24 kills against Cumberland (Tenn.) in New Orleans and has led Viterbo in kills in five of the eight matches.
The V-Hawks have also received great play from freshman libero Abbey Johnson, who has led Viterbo in assists in every game this season, as well as Holmen High School graduate Kenzie Winker.
Winker produced seven kills in Viterbo’s Sunday matchup against Clark University and has made two starts, tallying 31 kills — including a career-high 10 against Coastal Georgia in the Early Bird Invitational.
Viterbo knows it has a good team, but will learn how good this weekend when they travel to St. Louis for the Missouri Baptist Spartan Invitational. The V-Hawks will face off against three top-10 opponents in Midland University (No. 8), Missouri Baptist University (No. 4), and Lindsey Wilson College (No. 9).
