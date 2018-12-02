SIOUX CITY, Iowa — After making an improbable run to its fourth Final Four in five years at the NAIA Volleyball National Championship, Columbia University (Mo.) ended Viterbo’s championship dream.
Columbia, a four-time national champion seeking its fifth, defeated No. 7 Viterbo 25-22, 25-14, 20-25, 25-12 in a Saturday morning semifinal at the Tyson Events Center.
Columbia (42-4), ranked No. 3 in the NAIA, faced No. 2 Park, Mo. (35-1) in the national title match Saturday night. Park defeated Midland in its semifinal.
Viterbo (33-8), which needed a one-set playoff victory over Jamestown, N.D., on Thursday night just to reach the Round of 16, rallied from two sets down to beat Columbia 25-20 in the third set. It appeared the V-Hawks’ offense was getting back on track behind 6-foot-3 senior middle/right-side hitter Aubrey Aspen, who finished with a team-high 12 kills and a .240 attack percentage.
Columbia, however, regrouped and rolled to a 25-12 victory in the fourth set to clinch the match. The Cougars, who have reached the NAIA national tournament 25 consecutive years and have five runner-up finishes in addition to their four titles, were led by Maria Sandoval’s 14 kills.
Viterbo, which swept Northwestern 3-0 in the Round of 16, then upset No. 1 ranked Grand View in the quarterfinals on Friday night, received another strong match from 6-4 sophomore Lydia Xu (11 kills, .320 attack percentage). Another sophomore who had a strong tournament, 6-foot Katie Frohmader of Fort Atkinson, Wis., added nine kills. Maya Roberts and Miah Garant added six kills each.
Lauryn Sobasky led Viterbo with 21 assists, while junior Chloe Jakscht added 20 assists and 15 digs.
