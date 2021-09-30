 Skip to main content
Viterbo volleyball: Second-ranked V-Hawks make quick work of Presentation

The Viterbo volleyball team won its 15th match in a row by beating NSAA foe Presentation College (S.D.) 25-14, 25-14, 25-15 on Thursday night.

With the win, the V-Hawks, who are ranked second in the NAIA Coaches' Poll, improved to 22-1 overall and 4-0 in the conference.

Viterbo posted a .475 hitting percentage, including a blistering .630 in the third set, and was balanced in its attack.

Senior Miah Garant led the way with a game-high 10 kills, while junior and Holmen High School graduate Kenzie Winker had nine and senior Maya Roberts, senior Katie Frohmader and freshman Martina McGrath all added seven.

Junior Abbey Johnson had a game-high 25 assists, and senior Lauryn Sobasky had 14. Senior and Caledonia grad Adrianna Reinhart had a game-high nine digs, while Winker added seven and Sobasky had six.

The V-Hawks are back in action Friday night, when they host Mayville State (N.D.).

