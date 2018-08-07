One of the nation’s best small-college volleyball programs, Viterbo University, is accustomed to dishing out big hits.
After last season, it took one. Actually, three.
The V-Hawks, a perennial NAIA National Tournament team, lost three first-team All-American players in Natalie Geidel, Amelia Grahn and Baylee Gross to graduation.
One might think coach Ryan DeLong, along with assistants Eric Kunick and Dave Simon, might be a bit worried as the V-Hawks kick off their first full week of preseason practice.
If they are, the V-Hawks’ braintrust were wearing their best poker faces Monday.
Viterbo, coming off a 39-2 season where it advanced to the NAIA National Tournament’s Final Four for the third time in the past four years, expects to be one of the NAIA’s top teams once again.
It will get a chance to show as much when it opens the season in nine days at Springfield, Mo., where it will face Evengel University on Thursday, Aug. 16, and Midland and Missouri Baptist on Friday, Aug. 17.
“We have gotten to the point where those are our expectations, our goal, to be in the Top 5, the Top 10, every year,” said DeLong, who has a 434-128 record (.722) in 13 seasons at Viterbo.
“That is hard to do as some things are out of your control — what other teams are doing, injuries, those types of things — but that is our expectation and our goal each year.”
Losing your top hitter, your setter and your best defensive specialist would be a big-time blow to most programs, but DeLong may have the deepest all-around team he’s had as he enters his 14th season.
Miah Garant, a 6-foot-2 middle/right-side hitter, is coming off an impressive freshman season (284 kills, 2.73 per set) as is Maya Roberts, a 6-foot right-side hitter (254/2.40). Yet another sophomore, 6-foot outside hitter Katie Frohmader (234/1.71), also had an outstanding freshman campaign.
Those three will be bolstered by the return of Siera Skow, a 5-10 outside hitter who received a medical redshirt after suffering a knee injury on Sept. 8, 2017, that ended her senior season prematurely.
Add in seniors Aubrey Aspen (288/2.10) and Hannah Erickson (78), plus newcomer Lydia Xu, a 6-4 sophomore from Shanghai, China, and Viterbo is loaded at the net.
“We have a lot of great players. It will definitely be interesting to see who is on the court when we start the season, because literally anyone has the opportunity to be out there right now,” said Skow, a first-team All-American who was off to a strong start last season before her injury.
“It is nice we have each other in order to push ourselves even more.”
While the V-Hawks have plenty of firepower in terms of hitters, there will be new faces who will be setting them up. Viterbo, which ran a 5-1 offense last season with All-American Grahn serving as a top-notch quarterback so-to-speak, is switching to a 6-2 this year.
Those setters will be junior Chloe Jakscht and sophomore Lauren Sobasky, and perhaps some others mixed in.
“We are looking at running a 6-2, so we are looking at having two setters, just to change our offense up a bit. With Meils (Grahn), it was a 5-1 with five hitters and one setter, and she obviously was the quarterback out there,” DeLong said.
“We are going to do a little more, at least to start, setter by committee.”
DeLong, who has taken the V-Hawks to five national tournaments and a No. 1 ranking in both 2015 and 2017, has liked the level of competition he has seen at every position since the team began practicing Aug. 1.
“The first few days of practice have been pretty competitive and you can see we’re talented. I think sometimes when those type of players, those three players, leave, other people get a chance to step up,” DeLong said.
“I think that is what we are doing right now and that is what we are battling for these first few weeks of practice for. Who is going to be in key roles this year?”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.