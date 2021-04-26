Viterbo volleyball: Tough pool awaits V-Hawks in NAIA Championship

Ryan DeLong knows only the best teams remain at this point in the season, but there is still no question that his Viterbo volleyball team received a tough draw for pool play in the NAIA Championship.
The No. 17 V-Hawks, who have won 12 of their 13 games this spring and beat Madonna (Mich.) in straight sets in the national tournament’s opening round on April 17, are in Pool A with top-ranked Jamestown (N.D.) and No. 15 Providence (Mont.).
On top of that, Viterbo will play both teams on Tuesday — Jamestown first at 8:30 a.m., then Providence at 3 p.m. — while the Jimmies and the Argos get more of a break before wrapping up pool play at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
“This is a first-year format, so it’s totally different to us. But no doubt, it’s a disadvantage to play both games on Tuesday,” said DeLong, whose team made the trip to Sioux City, Iowa, on Sunday for the tournament. “... It makes planning difficult as far as preparing for Jamestown and then preparing for Providence. But it is what it is, and that’s kind of the position we’re at right now.”
The winner of the pool will advance to bracket play, which begins Thursday, and the V-Hawks (14-7) will need to continue their strong stretch of volleyball — particularly on defense — if they are to advance out of pool play for the seventh straight season, as two teams with plenty of firepower stand in their way.
Jamestown (27-1) began the season tied with Park (Mo.) for the No. 1 spot in the Coaches’ Poll and has been atop the rankings since. The Jimmies’ lone loss of the season came to Northwestern (Iowa) — a team they also beat twice — and they have wins over four teams that are still alive in the tournament: Northwestern, Concordia (Neb.), Midland (Neb.) and Dordt (Iowa).
DeLong said strong serving will be key to disrupt Jamestown’s flow and to try to keep its plethora of hitters from getting good swings. Junior Anna Holen leads the Jimmies with 282 kills (3.0 per set), while junior Kalli Hegerle, freshman Nicole Schmitz, senior Corina Huff and junior Taylor Sabinash all average at least 2.0 kills per set.
It’s a different matchup than Viterbo saw against Madonna — which relied heavily on one hitter — and DeLong believes grabbing momentum early will be vital, especially given the match starts at 8:30 a.m.
“It’s very unique, obviously. We’re not used to playing games at 8:30 in the morning,” DeLong said. “There could be some issues getting going right away on both sides.”
And in Providence, DeLong sees a similar team.
The Argos (21-2) have won 19 in a row entering Tuesday and are balanced on the attack like Jamestown is.
DeLong said freshman Sadie Lott (137 kills, 3.5 per set) is Providence’s leader at the net, though junior Isaura Santos (3.2 kills per set), senior Renae Davis (2.8 kills per set) and senior Jensyn Turner (2.6 kills per set) are also efficient on the attack.
“It was probably the first time all year that we’ve had to prepare for two teams like this in a short amount of time,” DeLong said. “But again, we’re at the point in the season where we’ve got to prepare, we’ve got to put the best game plan out there, but we also still just got to go out and play.”
As of late, that play has given the V-Hawks confidence.
DeLong said the team’s sweep of Madonna was one of its most complete matches, and he was especially pleased with its defense, which he believes has been a catalyst for Viterbo’s turnaround after starting the season 2-6.
The V-Hawks were also able to spread the ball around against the Crusaders — senior Maya Roberts had 11 kills, freshman Grace Rohde and senior Katie Frohmader had nine, and sophomore and Holmen High School graduate Kenzie Winker had seven — and DeLong feels doing so on Tuesday will be crucial.
“We definitely need a couple of kids to really step up and have big games and kind of carry us,” DeLong said. “If we can get that, good things could happen.”