Viterbo volleyball: V-Hawks finding their stride at the right time

The fall was always bound to be difficult for the Viterbo volleyball team.

The V-Hawks were down a few key players because of injuries, while the COVID-19 pandemic cut their preseason short and threatened to interrupt an already altered schedule at any point.

But 16th-year coach Ryan DeLong knew those challenges weren’t unique to his team, and that firmly placed responsibility for a disappointing fall on Viterbo’s shoulders.

The V-Hawks lost the final three games of the fall portion of their schedule and entered their break over the winter months at 2-6, despite being picked to win the NSAA by the conference’s coaches ahead of the season.

While Viterbo was far from pleased with how it had played, there was one positive side effect.

“I think just tasting some of that failure that we did in the fall kind of woke us up a little bit and I think refocused us, as well,” DeLong said. “Because it was definitely on us.”

The V-Hawks have certainly looked like a focused team in the spring, and they seem to be finding their stride at the right time.