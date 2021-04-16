Viterbo volleyball: V-Hawks grateful to be back in NAIA Championship, ready to host Madonna

After traveling more than 1,700 miles for only two games last week, the Viterbo volleyball team is excited to be back at R.W. Beggs Gymnasium this weekend.

But, more importantly, the significance of simply being able to play on Saturday isn’t lost on the V-Hawks, who will host Madonna (Mich.) at 2 p.m. in the opening round of the NAIA Championship.

“Sometimes, when you’ve been in our spot and kind of expect (to qualify for the national tournament), you kind of take it for granted,” said Viterbo coach Ryan DeLong, whose team is making its seventh straight trip to the NAIA Championship. “But I think this year kind of showed us that you can’t take anything for granted.

“We’re excited to be back at the nationals and just feel fortunate that — where we started back in August to this point right now — (we are) playing some meaningful volleyball matches.”

DeLong was referencing the uncertainty teams across the country felt as they embarked on a season amid the COVID-19 pandemic, not knowing if the next game on the schedule would be canceled or if there would even be a postseason.

But even when taking the coronavirus out of the equation, the V-Hawks have had quite the journey to get to this point.