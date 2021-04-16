Viterbo volleyball: V-Hawks grateful to be back in NAIA Championship, ready to host Madonna

After traveling more than 1,700 miles for only two games last week, the Viterbo volleyball team is excited to be back at R.W. Beggs Gymnasium this weekend.
But, more importantly, the significance of simply being able to play on Saturday isn’t lost on the V-Hawks, who will host Madonna (Mich.) at 2 p.m. in the opening round of the NAIA Championship.
“Sometimes, when you’ve been in our spot and kind of expect (to qualify for the national tournament), you kind of take it for granted,” said Viterbo coach Ryan DeLong, whose team is making its seventh straight trip to the NAIA Championship. “But I think this year kind of showed us that you can’t take anything for granted.
“We’re excited to be back at the nationals and just feel fortunate that — where we started back in August to this point right now — (we are) playing some meaningful volleyball matches.”
DeLong was referencing the uncertainty teams across the country felt as they embarked on a season amid the COVID-19 pandemic, not knowing if the next game on the schedule would be canceled or if there would even be a postseason.
But even when taking the coronavirus out of the equation, the V-Hawks have had quite the journey to get to this point.
The team dealt with injuries early in the season and finished the fall portion of its schedule with three straight losses as it fell to 2-6. But Viterbo turned things around in the spring, in which it won 11 of its 12 games with its only loss coming to then-No. 7 Northwestern (Iowa).
The 17th-ranked V-Hawks (13-7) capped that impressive stretch of volleyball by winning the NSAA Tournament last weekend, including five-set wins in the semifinals and the title game over Mayville State (N.D.) and Bellevue (Neb.) — teams that earned at-large bids to the NAIA Championship.
Winning the conference tournament title made Viterbo an automatic qualifier for the national tournament, and its winding road has led it back home, where it is 6-1 this season.
“After spending like 30-plus hours on a bus last week, it means a lot. It means we don’t have to get on a bus and travel somewhere,” DeLong said with a laugh. “And we feel pretty comfortable here at home at the VAC. We’ve had a lot of success here.”
Much like the V-Hawks, though, their opponent is no stranger to the big stage.
Madonna is making its 19th appearance in the NAIA Championship and enters Saturday at 14-5. The Crusaders, who received votes in the latest NAIA Coaches’ Poll, earned an at-large berth and had won five in a row before falling to Aquinas (Mich.) in the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals.
Four of Madonna’s five losses have come to national tournament teams — Aquinas and Cornerstone (Mich.) — and the Crusaders are led by senior outside hitter Jodie Kelly.
“They kind of went through a lot of COVID issues over there. They’ve played with a different lineup pretty much every match of the year,” DeLong said. “... But she’s been their steady factor. She’s been there every single match.”
DeLong said Kelly gets about 40% of Madonna’s swings on the attack, and she boasts a team-high 328 kills (4.75 per set); freshman Kacie Stoneburner is the next closest in that category at 123 kills.
“We know she’s going to get her swings and she’s going to get her kills. We’ve just got to slow her down a little bit,” DeLong said. “We’ll try to serve at her and stuff and wear her out a little bit because it’s late in the season and she’s taking a lot of swings.”
DeLong believes having played against dominant hitters throughout the season — including the likes of Bellevue’s Eve Fountain and Sierra Athen, both of whom were named to the All-NSAA First Team earlier this week — has prepared the team well for Kelly.
The 16th-year coach also likes that Viterbo’s attack is much different and more balanced. The V-Hawks have three hitters — senior Maya Roberts, sophomore and Holmen High School graduate Kenzie Winker and senior Katie Frohmader — with at least 100 kills, and freshman Grace Rohde is close behind with 99.
Roberts and Winker were named to the All-NSAA First Team, while Frohmader earned a spot on the second team.
“They have to defend us pin to pin and in the middle,” DeLong said. “... I think we have pretty good matchups around the board there, so I think whoever’s hot that night — hopefully all of them — but whoever’s hot will get a few more swings.”
Saturday’s winner will advance to pool play, which is scheduled to begin April 27.
“They’re experienced, they’re well-coached. Their coach (Jerry Abraham) has been there for (34 years). He’s got over 1,000 wins.” DeLong said. “He’s a legend over there, so he’s going to have his team prepared.
“I don’t think it will be like a shell shock for either team, to be honest with you. I think both teams will be prepared and ready to go.”