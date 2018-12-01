SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Viterbo V-Hawks could very well be the feel-good story of the NAIA Volleyball National Championship — at least so far.
Viterbo, which had to claw its way into the single-elimination Round of 16 with a one-set playoff match against Jamestown, N.D., late Thursday night, came back less than 9 hours later to sweep Northwestern, Iowa, 3-0, Friday morning.
That was only the beginning for a team seemingly destined to reach the NAIA championship match.
The V-Hawks, ranked No. 7 in the NAIA, then pulled off the biggest upset of the 32-team tournament Friday night when coach Ryan DeLong’s team stunned previously unbeaten and No. 1 ranked Grand View, 15-25, 25-20, 25-19, 25-19, in the quarterfinals.
That sends the V-Hawks (32-7) to the Final Four for the fourth time in the last five years. Viterbo will face No. 3 Columbia, Mo., in one semifinal at 11 a.m. The winner of that match earns a spot in the national championship match, set for 7 p.m. Saturday. It’s been quite a ride for Viterbo, which was on the brink of elimination after a 3-0 loss to Jamestown in pool play on Thursday.
“The girls right now, our trainer is working overtime as a couple of kids are almost struggling to walk,” DeLong said of the V-Hawks’ brutal stretch. “We are just beat up. Chloe (Jakscht) is sick, and a couple of others are hurting. We are just gutting it out and leaving it on the floor. None of us have a whole lot of gas left, but they are out there, and get a ‘W’ against the No. 1 team in the country, that’s just unbelievable.”
Viterbo, which gained a bit of revenge in beating Jamestown 25-21 in a Thursday night match that finished around 11:30 p.m., came back Friday morning to sweep No. 8 Northwestern, 25-13, 25-17, 25-21, as Sparta High School graduate Aubrey Aspen had 17 kills and Miah Garant 15. That, however, was just a tuneup as Viterbo rallied from a one-set deficit to beat Grand View (35-1), which was a favorite to win it all.
Against Grand View, Viterbo closed out the second set in strong fashion, then rallied from a 13-11 deficit in the third set to win 25-19.
The V-Hawks, just as they have all season, used a balanced and powerful front line to beat the Vikings. North Star Athletic Association player of the year Lydia Xu led Viterbo with 18 kills. What was even more impressive was her .414 attack percentage.
“We played them (Grand View) earlier this season and they beat us up pretty good (Grand View swept Viterbo 3-0 on Oct. 12). We knew it was going to be a heavyweight fight where we could just exchange punches. And Lydia, she has been our go-to player. We have a lot of go-to players, but we knew we were in good shape in the fourth set with her in the rotation,” DeLong said of Xu, a 6-foot-4 sophomore from Shanghai, China.
Viterbo needed more than Xu — and got it. Sophomore Katie Fromader, a 6-foot outside hitter from Fort Atkinson, Wis., continued her strong tournament with nine kills, while Aspen added six.
Sophomores Maya Roberts and Garant added five kills apiece as Viterbo finished with 47 kills and a .185 attack percentage. Grand View, meanwhile, recorded 43 kills with a .134 attack percentage.
Sophomore Lauryn Sobasky of Inver Grove Heights, Minn., directed the offense with 27 assists, while sophomore Chloe Jackscht of East Troy, Wis., added 17.
Rachel Frankowski, who needed four stitches to close a gash on her forehead after diving for a ball on Wednesday, led the V-Hawks with 13 digs.
