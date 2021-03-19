Viterbo volleyball: V-Hawks knock off No. 12 Bellevue

The Viterbo volleyball team grabbed an early lead before upsetting 12th-ranked Bellevue (Neb.) in four sets on Friday night.
The V-Hawks, who have won all six of their games thus far in the spring portion of their schedule, were dominant in the first set, which they won 25-8. Viterbo (8-6, 8-4 NSAA) dropped the second set 28-26 but rebounded to take the third 25-21 and the fourth 25-13.
Sophomore and Holmen High School graduate Kenzie Winker led the V-Hawks with 14 kills and 12 digs, while senior Maya Roberts added 11 kills. Sophomore Abbey Johnson and junior Lauryn Sobasky had 23 and 15 assists, respectively, and junior and Caledonia grad Adrianna Reinhart had 17 digs.
Viterbo is back in action at 1 p.m. Saturday, when it hosts Dakota State (S.D.).