Viterbo volleyball: V-Hawks, led by experience at the net, ready to embark on unique season

Before Ryan DeLong and the Viterbo University volleyball team hopped on the bus Friday morning for a trip to the Midland Tournament in Fremont, Nebraska, the 16th-year head coach didn’t want to get ahead of himself.
Things can change in an instant because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Saturday’s games were still more than 24 hours away.
“I think any time this season when we get a chance to play, we’re going to feel fortunate,” DeLong said. “We don’t know what tomorrow brings, so hopefully we get to Saturday and get a chance to compete and play, and everything goes well.”
The V-Hawks are scheduled to play Grand View University (Iowa) at 12:30 p.m. and Missouri Baptist University at 3 p.m. While DeLong’s squad would certainly like to start its season with a pair of wins, Saturday’s results will far from define a season altered by safety protocols, attendance restrictions and a split schedule.
Viterbo, like all North Star Athletic Association teams, will play half of its matches this fall — wrapping up against Northwestern College on Oct. 23 — before playing the other half in March ahead of the NAIA Tournament in late April.
“Usually, you train and you compete and you kind of build your schedule to peak in late October, November, right around conference tournament time and then obviously into the national tournament,” DeLong said. “But we don’t want to peak until April now. So how teams do that is going to be key.”
For the V-Hawks, who were picked to win the NSAA by the conference’s coaches, it means leaning on its wealth of experience, starting with senior attackers Katie Frohmader and Maya Roberts, who return after career years in 2019.
Frohmader, a first-team all-American, eclipsed the 1,000-kill mark for her career, and the 6-foot-1 hitter’s 574 kills led the team and were fourth best in the NAIA. Roberts, a second-team all-American, was equally potent at the net with 455 kills with an impressive .293 hitting percentage.
Junior Lauryn Sobasky will set those two up this year after posting a career-high 840 assists last year.
“I’m glad they’re on our side of the net,” DeLong said. “... Ton of experience, and I think that’s going to help us all year long to get through this. They make coming into the gym a lot of fun.”
But Viterbo will be without a number of key pieces from last year’s team, which advanced to the NAIA Tournament semifinals. Miah Garant, who had a career-high 407 kills as a junior, and Abbey Johnson, who led the team with 944 assists as a freshman, are redshirting this season.
Both are undergoing surgery — Garant on her ankle, and Johnson on her hip — after battling through injuries last season.
“With the split (season), it’s just too long, just too brutal, so that’s why we’re having the surgery done and have them healthy back for 2021,” DeLong said.
The V-Hawks also lost Rachel Frankowski and Jenna Phillips, the team’s dig leaders from last season, to graduation.
Junior Adrianna Reinhart, a Caledonia High School graduate who had 334 digs a season ago, will take over as libero, and DeLong expects senior Jade Putz and freshman Cassidy Spies to compete for court time.
Saturday will provide a good test for how well Viterbo fills those holes.
Grand View, which beat the V-Hawks in five sets last season and made the NAIA Tournament, returns nearly all of its major contributors outside of setter Trystin Luneckas. Viterbo lost to Missouri Baptist in four sets a year ago, and the Spartans return two of their top hitters in Isidora Stojovic and Giovanna Tapigliani in addition to libero Ariana Macies, who led the team with 621 digs last season.
“They’re perennial, always in the top 10, both teams,” DeLong said. “... It’s just going to be a great battle, and that’s the type of teams we want to play.”
But again, win or lose, the V-Hawks have a long season ahead of them. And the team will be happy just to be back out on the court after the pandemic has claimed so many seasons.
“It will be kind of surreal to be honest with you,” DeLong said. “... You never knew when this day was going to come, if it was going to come. And we’ve managed to get through it, and hopefully we can do the whole year like this.”
