There are a number of things that have become an annual tradition for the Viterbo University volleyball team — win the North Star Athletic Association title, its postseason tournament, then head to nationals.
The V-Hawks take a few days off during turkey time, then make the trek to Sioux City, Iowa, for the 32-team NAIA Volleyball National Championship at the Tyson Events Center.
That is where they practiced on Monday in preparation for the 39th annual national tournament, an event where Viterbo (29-6) has earned a spot in for the past five years, and six times overall.
Viterbo, ranked No. 7 in the final regular season NAIA Women’s Volleyball Coaches’ Top 25 poll, faces unranked Saint Xavier (Ill.) at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the first round of pool play. Also in the V-Hawks’ pool, No. 10 Southern Oregon faces No. 24 Jamestown (N.D.) at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
“I think they are very excited. We have a good mix of players who have been down here before with the freshmen who haven’t,” said Viterbo coach Ryan DeLong, who has taken teams to the Final Four three of the past four years.
“We are the top seed in our pool, but every pool is tough. To be one of the top 32 teams in the country, to be ranked in the Top 10 all year, those are pretty big accomplishments.”
Viterbo, however, wants more.
Despite losing three first-team All-Americans — Natalie Geidel, Amelia Grahn and Baylee Gross — Viterbo reloaded its roster this season, and thanks in part to NSAA Player of the Year Lydia Xu, appears to be a legitimate contender for a Final Four appearance, maybe more.
Viterbo, which has won two straight and eight of its last nine matches, doesn’t come in with gaudy offensive or defensive numbers as in years past, but this team may well be deeper than past national tournament teams, DeLong said.
“When you graduate the players we did last year, the team changes,” said DeLong, who has a 463-134 record in 14 seasons at Viterbo. “It is a different team than we have had the last three or four years. With that said, I think we have a good mix of experience and youth.”
Viterbo’s powerful one-two punch consists of Aubrey Aspen, a 6-foot-3 senior middle/right-side hitter from Sparta, who leads the V-Hawks with 358 kills (3.0 per set) and 134 total blocks. Miah Garant, a 6-2 sophomore middle hitter from Fort Atkinson, Wis., has 305 kills (2.7 per set) and 97 blocks.
Despite missing the first five matches of the season, Xu, a sophomore from Shanghai, China, is third on the team with 276 kills (3.2 per set) and has 80 blocks. While that’s a powerful and tall front line, Viterbo has more. Katie Frohmader, a 6-foot outside hitter from Fort Atkinson, Wis., has 254 kills (2.2 per set).
“While we have accomplished a lot, we still have goals we want to reach,” DeLong said. “We always tell them to enjoy the journey and to enjoy their time down here, but don’t lose sight of goals you have set.”
That begins with Tuesday’s first-round match with Saint Xavier, a team Viterbo beat 3-1 at Beggs Gymnasium on Sept. 8.
“We beat Saint Xavier at home, we are well aware of Jamestown as they were in our conference,” DeLong said. “We don’t know much about Southern Oregon.
“It comes down to playing well. We are who we are, and we believe we have the ability to accomplish some things.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.