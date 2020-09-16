Viterbo volleyball: V-Hawks sweep Waldorf for first win of season

FOREST CITY, Iowa — In its NSAA opener, the Viterbo volleyball team swept Waldorf University (Iowa) for its first win of the season.
The V-Hawks (1-2, 1-0) won the first set 25-12, the second 25-20 and the third 25-11.
Lauryn Sobasky led Viterbo, which posted a .247 hitting percentage, with 12 assists and 10 digs, while Maya Roberts had a team-high eight kills.
Chloe Jakscht had 15 assists, and Adrianna Reinhart added 12 digs.
The V-Hawks are back in action when they host Presentation College on Sept. 25.
