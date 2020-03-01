Viterbo women's basketball: V-Hawks fall in NSAA Tournament title game

WATERTOWN, S.D. — The Viterbo women's basketball team's run through the NSAA Tournament came to an end Sunday with a 74-40 loss to No. 19 Mayville State (N.D.) in the conference tournament championship.

Allie Wojtysiak had a team-high 19 points on 7-of-17 shooting for the V-Hawks, who led 39-34 at the half. Viterbo also got double-digit points from Natalia Leguizamon and Madison Lindauer, who added 14 and 13 points, respectively.

Viterbo (13-15) made 6 of 16 3-point attempts but was just 24-of-72 (33 percent) from the floor.

The Comets (25-5) outscored the V-Hawks in both the third and fourth quarters and were led by Jordan Zrust's 19 points off the bench. Zrust also grabbed 11 rebounds.

Kylee Heurung also posted a double-double with 17 points and 11 boards to help Mayville State overcome its 22 turnovers. The Comets also got double-digit points from Nicole Bunting (16) and Claire Blascziek (15).

