Viterbo women's basketball: V-Hawks fall to No. 21 Clarke

The Viterbo women's basketball team couldn't shake off a cold shooting night, falling to No. 21-ranked Clarke University 79-55 on Thursday night at R.W. Beggs Gymnasium. 

The V-Hawks (3-8) have now dropped four of their past five games. 

Viterbo shot just 34 percent from the field, which included a first quarter that saw them go just 4 of 19 (21%) and 0 of 7 from beyond the arc. 

Junior Ambree Schlosser paced the Viterbo offense, scoring a team-high 16 points on an efficient 6 of 10 shooting, including 3 of 6 from 3-point range. 

Alyssa Nilssen added 10 points to go along with six rebounds and four assists while Tomah High School graduate Madison Lindauer finished with nine points. 

The V-Hawks now have a long break and won't be back in action until they host Holy Family College at 5 p.m. Jan. 7.  

