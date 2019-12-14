Viterbo women's basketball: V-Hawks fall to UW-Stout

The Viterbo women’s basketball team lost another close game on Saturday, falling to UW-Stout 67-62 at R.W. Beggs Gymnasium.
Stout (6-2) didn’t make a single 3-pointer (0-for-11) and shot just 39 percent, but had a significant edge in the free throw battle (21 of 29 compared to Viterbo’s 11 of 13), rebounds (45-27) and points off turnovers (17-4).
Tomah High School graduate Madison Lindauer finished with a team-high 15 points while Alyssa Nilssen scored 14 with six rebounds for Viterbo (3-6).