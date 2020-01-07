Viterbo women's basketball: V-Hawks hit triple digits in win over Silver Lake

The Viterbo women's basketball team lit up the scoreboard on Tuesday night, as they ran past Silver Lake College 110-38 at R.W. Beggs Gymnasium.

The 72-point margin of victory is a school record surpassing the old record of 71, set in 2012 when Viterbo defeated North Central 91-20. The 110 points is second-most in school history (Viterbo def. Iowa Wesleyan 113-56 on Jan. 17, 2001).

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After leading 17-11 to start the second quarter, the V-Hawks (4-8) outscored Silver Lake (2-13) 93-27 the rest of the way.

Viterbo shot 50 percent (43-86) from the field, including a blistering 15 of 30 from beyond the arc. They also outrebounded Silver Lake 70-19 which led to a 31-3 advantage in second chance points. They also had 33 points off of 27 Silver Lake turnovers.

Freshman Natalia Leguizamon led the way with a game-high 17 points thanks to a 5-for-5 effort from 3. Tomah High School graduate Madison Lindauer scored 16, Luther High School graduate Kaitlyn Kennedy finished with 13 and Central High School graduate Sophie Leinfelder finished with 10 to lead Viterbo.

14 different players scored for Viterbo.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0