Viterbo women's basketball: V-Hawks beat Mount Mercy in home opener

The Viterbo women's basketball team won its home opener by beating Mount Mercy (Iowa) 68-56 on Wednesday night.

The V-Hawks, who have won two in a row and improved to 2-2, had a pair of players in double figures, led by junior and Onalaska Luther High School graduate Kaitlyn Kennedy's 13 points. Senior Kacie Gross was close behind with 11 points to go with five rebounds.

Freshman Chyna Young added nine points in 19 minutes off the bench, while sophomore and Arcadia grad Ellie Hoesley posted five points, 10 rebounds, four assists and four steals.

Viterbo forced 18 turnovers and led 34-23 at half after outscoring Mount Mercy 15-7 in the second quarter.

