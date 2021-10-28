Viterbo women's basketball: V-Hawks drop season opener at Rocky Mountain

BILLINGS, Mont. — The Viterbo women's basketball team lost 83-60 to Rocky Mountain (Mont.) on Thursday to open its season.

The V-Hawks were within 17-16 at the end of the first quarter, but the Battlin' Bears started the second quarter with a 14-2 run to take control.

Viterbo — which shot just 36% from the floor, 28% from 3-point range and 57% from the free-throw line — was also outscored in the third (24-21) and fourth quarters (21-12).

Junior forward Brooke Becker led the V-Hawks with 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting and added seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks. Central High School graduate and sophomore guard Sophie Leinfelder added 12 points and four steals, while freshman guard Emma Wagner and Onalaska Luther grad and sophomore guard Kaitlyn Kennedy had seven points apiece.

