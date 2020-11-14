Viterbo women's basketball: V-Hawks fall to Northwestern-St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Despite having five players in double figures, the Viterbo women's basketball team lost to Northwestern-St. Paul 83-81 on Saturday.

Junior forward Kacie Gross led the V-Hawks (1-1) with 16 points, while Arcadia High School graduate Ellie Hoesley had 15 points off the bench on 6-of-8 shooting and Tomah product Madison Lindauer added 14 points.

Freshman guard Emma Wagner had 11 points, and senior guard Ambree Schlosser chipped in 10 points.

Viterbo had trouble containing the Eagles' Kelsea Lund, who made six 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 25 points.

Northwestern-St. Paul (2-0) was 8-of-19 (42%) from beyond the arc, while the V-Hawks made just four of their 23 3-point attempts (17%).

Viterbo trailed only 47-42 at half and stayed well within striking distance in the third quarter. The V-Hawks outscored the Eagles 23-20 in the fourth quarter but were unable to fully close the gap.

Viterbo is back in action Wednesday, when it plays at Cardinal Stritch. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

