Viterbo women's soccer: V-Hawks cruise to road victory at Northwestern

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — The Viterbo University women’s soccer team extended its winning streak to five games with a 5-1 road victory at University of Northwestern (Minn.) on Tuesday.

Freshman midfielder Grace Breuchel finished with a hat trick and opened the scoring for the V-Hawks (4-2-1) in the fifth minute. Goals in the 33rd and 52nd minutes by Breuchel brought her season goal total to 10 in just seven games.

Freshman forward Hadley Dammer scored in the 27th minute to extend the lead before Northwestern cut the lead in half with a 31st minute goal by Megan Moeller.

After two more goals by Breuchel, senior midfielder Mikayla Lazarski scored in the 59th minute to round out the V-Hawks night.