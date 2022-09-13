 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Carpets To Go
Presented By Dairyland Power Cooperative
alert top story
VITERBO 5, NORTHWESTERN 1

Viterbo women's soccer: V-Hawks cruise to road victory at Northwestern

  • 0

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — The Viterbo University women’s soccer team extended its winning streak to five games with a 5-1 road victory at University of Northwestern (Minn.) on Tuesday.

Freshman midfielder Grace Breuchel finished with a hat trick and opened the scoring for the V-Hawks (4-2-1) in the fifth minute. Goals in the 33rd and 52nd minutes by Breuchel brought her season goal total to 10 in just seven games.

Freshman forward Hadley Dammer scored in the 27th minute to extend the lead before Northwestern cut the lead in half with a 31st minute goal by Megan Moeller.

After two more goals by Breuchel, senior midfielder Mikayla Lazarski scored in the 59th minute to round out the V-Hawks night.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News