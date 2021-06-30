Western TC tabs Cody Murphy to lead school's newly formed Esports team

Western Technical College announced Wednesday the hiring of Cody Murphy as the first head coach of the Western Cavaliers Esports team.

Murphy brings several years of gaming experience. He first developed a passion for gaming on the original Nintendo Entertainment System. He also competed in local tournaments throughout high school and continued into competitive gaming throughout college. Western’s newly formed Esports program, which launched last month, is expected to begin competing this fall.

“I’m very excited to take on this role,” said Murphy. “As we begin this new program, I am happy to be a part of creating history here at Western.”

Murphy is a two-time graduate of Western in the Criminal Justice and Computer Support Specialist programs. He currently works at Western as a PC support technician at the Lunda Center. He enjoys movies, fishing, the outdoors, and spending time with his family.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled for Cody to lead our Esports team,” said Ryan Monroe, athletic director at Western. “Starting a new program from scratch is never easy, but his experience in gaming and passion for the program will lead us on a path for success.”

