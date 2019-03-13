Chad Dull didn’t mind traveling in a van full of luggage Monday as the Western Technical College women’s basketball team was on its way to Bethlehem, Pa.
Dull, the Cavaliers’ coach, and the team had been preaching “togetherness” all season long, and the trip to the NJCAA Division III national tournament was no different.
The 13 players, assistant coach Megan Hackbarth and athletic director Dave Fish were in one passenger van, and wanted everyone in the same van for the trip to Dane County Regional Airport in Madison.
Dull and Western assistant coach Greg Dull were alone in the other with the team’s belongings as the fifth-seeded Cavaliers (20-5) traveled to the national quarterfinal contest against fourth-seeded Hibbing College (27-2), slated for 1 p.m. Thursday.
“I don’t mind hauling the luggage,” Chad Dull said. “They all wanted to be together, and I think this is a good illustration of wanting to be together.”
However, the team wasn’t together when they flew out of Madison at 6 a.m. Tuesday.
The logistics of getting the team out to Pennsylvania was a challenging one that included lots of help.
After Western defeated Anoka-Ramsey last Sunday at Viterbo’s Beggs Gymnasium, Fish immediately started the process of getting the travel plans figured out.
He sent an email to senior leadership at Western warning them that the athletics department was going to go over budget. However, there was an “excess fund” that the department could tap into, and had to get the OK from advisers and student government.
“They were excited for the team,” Fish said.
Once Fish got approval for funds, he started looking for flights. But, he wasn’t sure how to find a flight for a party of 18. So, Fish acquired the help of Jessica Pintz, who is Western’s executive assistant to the vice president of student service and engagement.
This was Pintz’s first time dealing with making travel arrangements for a large group, as she usually handles scheduling for 4-6 people at a time.
So, she also asked for help. She got the assistance of Travel Professionals president Suzanne Stika and her crew.
Pintz and the travel agency scheduled two flights out of Madison, which was cheaper than flying out of La Crosse. The first group of nine traveled with Fish for a 6 a.m. connecting flight to Atlanta, then go to Allentown, Pa., then the remaining others go with Chad Dull, and flew out at 6:45 a.m. Tuesday morning for Detroit.
“We pulled together a community to help people out whenever we can,” Pintz said.
Once all the costs are added up, Fish estimates the final bill to be around $15,000, but says that the cost is worth the experience.
“This is a great year with men’s and women’s teams,” Fish said. “I saw our guys were cheering them on (in the regional championship), and they get along so well.”
Western is riding a 15-game winning streak, but one of the Cavaliers’ losses came at the hands of Hibbing in a 77-56 drubbing back in early December.
Chad Dull admits that performance was perhaps Western’s worst of the season.
“We were running out of gas on the road,” Dull said. “The good news is: We were far from our best. I think it’s been a long time since then, and we’re a much better team since then.”
Hibbing has five players who score in double figures on a nightly basis. The Cardinals are led by freshmen Bethany Baldwin (20.9 ppg) and Alexis Desjarlait (18.2).
The Cardinals lead NJCAA Division III in scoring at 90.2 ppg.
Chad Dull says if the Cavaliers can slow the tempo down — like Northland College did on the Cardinals to hand them one of their two losses — they have a chance.
“We’re going to try to slow them down and make them play in a half-court set,” Chad Dull said. “They’re an excellent 3-point shooting team, and they’re not big. They’re like us, but much quicker.”
When Western has the ball, it expects Hibbing to employ its full-court, man-to-man defense. Western has had trouble in committing turnovers.
“(Hibbing) will put us in situations (where) we’re going to have to take care of the ball,” Chad Dull said. “Turnovers are always a concern. The good news is that we only had 13 turnovers in that game (against the Cardinals).”
