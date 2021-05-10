 Skip to main content
Western Technical College to add esports team
Western Technical College to add esports team

Western Technical College is forming an esports team, the school announced Monday.

The new team will compete this fall in the National Junior College Athletic Association Esports league, which consists of over 60 two-year colleges across the United States.

Competition includes nine weeks of queue-based Swiss-style play, where participants play one match per week, per title. Top performers are invited to a single-elimination bracket at the end of each term.

“We are excited about provided Western students the opportunity to participate in esports, learn more about gaming, and compete on a national level,” said Ryan Monroe, Western Tech's athletics manager.

