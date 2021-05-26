WIAC baseball: Carney, Pronschinske, Schmitt named all-conference

The UW-La Crosse baseball team had three players named to the All-WIAC team on Wednesday, and four others earned honorable mention.

Center fielder Zach Carney, right-handed pitcher Zach Pronschinske and third baseman Brennan Schmitt were all given spots on the team after the Eagles completed a 30-13 season and 19-9 performance in the conference.

Carney, a junior from Kimberly, batted .371 with a home run and 30 RBI. He scored 49 runs, stole a team-high 12, doubled eight times and tripled twice.

Pronschinske, a senior from Arcadia, was 6-3 with a 4.57 ERA over 67 innings. He started nine games and completed three of them with two shutouts. Pronschinske struck out 70, walked 29 and allowed 67 hits.

Schmitt, a senior and Green Bay Preble graduate, batted .401 with six home runs and a team-high 49 RBI. Schmitt also led the Eagles in runs scored (51) and was second in doubles (13).

Infielder/outfielder Mac Born, first baseman Shane Coker, left-handed pitcher Alex Mach and left-handed pitcher Brady Schmitt all earned honorable mention with Bron being selected as the WIAC's newcomer of the year. Parker Plume made the all-sportsmanship team.

