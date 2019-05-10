WHITEWATER, Wis. — Despite another great pitching performance from Zach Pronschinske against UW-Whitewater, the UW-La Crosse baseball team is on the brink of elimination at the WIAC tournament after a 1-0 loss to the Warhawks.
Pronschinske, an Arcadia High School graduate, pitched eight innings and struck out 12. He got through tough spots at multiple points, but couldn’t dance out of a jam in the seventh inning when runners were on second and third with one out. Alex Doud grounded out to second, but that was enough to get the only run of the game home for Whitewater (33-9).
Whitewater’s Alex Kaska matched Pronschinske’s brilliance, allowing just one hit — a double by UW-L’s Brady Stolzman — and striking out 14.
UW-L (26-14) will play Platteville in an elimination game at noon Saturday, and the winner will face Whitewater at 3 p.m.
To get to the night game, UW-L had to pull out a 12-inning, 2-1 win over Platteville in the tournament opener.
La Crosse senior Mason McMahon was strong over eight innings, allowing just one run and striking out eight. Caleb Willems pitched the final four innings, allowing two hits and no walks while striking out five, and earning the win.
Shane Coker doubled with one out in the 12th, and then Jake McClellan singled to center a batter later. An error on Platteville centerfielder Jonathan Kelso allowed Coker to score the winning run.
