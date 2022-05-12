WIAC baseball: UW-La Crosse survives Day 1 of conference tournament

WHITEWATER, Wis. — The UW-La Crosse baseball team split two games Thursday, but a 14-12 victory over fifth-ranked UW-Whitewater in the second game kept the Eagles alive in a double-elimination WIAC Tournament that continues Friday.

La Crosse was blasted by Stevens Point 18-7 in an eight-inning opener before scoring five runs in the top of the ninth to beat the top-seeded Warhawks 14-12 later in the day.

The Eagles (24-17) gave up 36 hits and 30 earned runs, but five home runs — two by Mac Born against Whitewater — helped fuel the offense to score enough runs to advance.

Third-seeded La Crosse plays the loser of a Stevens Point/Oshkosh game at 1 p.m. Friday. The loser of that game is eliminated.

Born was 3 for 5 with a double, two home runs and eight RBI against the Warhawks, who took a 10-9 lead with two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning. La Crosse rallied with four hits and took advantage of Whitewater's only error for its five-run ninth, which was highlighted by a three-run homer from Born.

Born also hit a three-run homer in the seventh and a two-run double in the fourth.

Zach Carney was 4 for 5 and scored four runs, and Tim Urlaub, Colton Schraepfer and Connor Roesler added three hits apiece for the Eagles.

Urlaub doubled, and Roesler dooubled and tripled as La Crosse pieced together 22 hits. George Seaman was 2 for 6 with a solo home run.

The Eagles gave up 11 runs in the second, third and fourth innings against the second-seeded Pointers (32-7). Seaman hit a grand slam in the eighth inning of this one, and Tommy Nelson added a home run during a 2-for-4 performance that included three RBI.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0