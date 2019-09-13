Week 1 was good for the WIAC with the eight teams combining to go 6-2. But even the two losses were impressive with Stout and Stevens Point hanging tough with highly-ranked opponents. Here’s a look at Week 2 around the conference.
Oshkosh (1-0) at Salisbury (Md.) (1-0), 11 a.m.
The Titans were able to hold off Carthage 20-19 in their season opener after stopping a late two-point conversion that would have given Carthage the lead with three minutes remaining. The Titans defense was stout allowing just 36 yards on 26 carries and 154 total yards, but offensively they turned the ball over three times and had a field goal blocked and returned for a touchdown. Salisbury is a solid team. They won their opener 63-28 and started last year 8-0 before making their 15th consecutive postseason appearance. The matchup to watch is the Sea Gulls top rushing attack against the Oshkosh rush defense. Salisbury led all of Division III in rushing yards per game and have ranked in the top 10 every year since 2010.
No. 3 Whitewater (1-0) at Concordia College (Minn.) (0-1), noon
The Warhawks rolled over Dubuque (Iowa) 42-7 in their season opener rushing for 248 yards and running nearly twice as many plays. Sparta High School graduate Ryan Wisniewski caught four passes for 38 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed four times for 21 yards.
Concordia defeated Whitewater in 2017 and nearly pulled off the upset against La Crosse last week, falling in overtime 21-14. Its defense was impressive in holding UW-L to 70 yards rushing on 27 attempts, but moving the ball in the triple option was a struggle with an average of 3.5 yards per play.
Eau Claire (1-0) at St. Norbert (0-1), 1 p.m.
Eau Claire beat up on Loras defeating the Duhawks 35-3. Eau Claire gained 362 total yards with 247 coming via the rushing attack. Austin Belot had himself a day rushing 17 times for 168 yards with two touchdowns, but its quarterback Jonathan Malueg struggled while completing just 8 of 18 passes for 98 yards and two interceptions.
After opening the season ranked No. 25, the Green Knights dropped out of the latest D3football.com poll after falling to Aurora 50-40. They racked up 528 total yards including 416 through the air, but gave up 604 yards.
No. 21 Wabash (Ind.) (0-0) at Stevens Point (0-1), 1 p.m.
Stevens Point was one of only two WIAC teams to lose last week as it fell at No. 12 John Carroll (Ohio) 21-7.
The Pointers were in the game until allowing a fourth quarter touchdown that made it a two-touchdown lead. The offensive line struggled giving up eight sacks while the rushing attack averaged just 2.1 yards on 37 carries.
For the 21st-ranked Little Giants, this is their season opener. They defeated the Pointers 16-13 last season, as Stevens Point had a hard time containing junior running back Ike James, who rushed for 120 yards on 26 carries.
Gustavus Adolphus (1-0) at Stout (0-1), 1 p.m.
Despite losing its opener, there are reasons to be impressed with the Blue Devils, who lost a 14-7 game to St. Johns (Minn.). Stout held a 7-0 halftime lead before surrendering two third-quarter touchdowns. It kept Gagliardi Trophy winner Jackson Erdman relatively in check. Erdmann averaged 265.4 yards per game and threw 47 touchdowns last season, but the Blue Devils picked off Erdmann twice and held him to 236 yards.
However, the Blue Devils struggled offensively with 177 total yards. They also struggled to get their star receiver Levy Hamer going. The sophomore was a second team all-WIAC performer last season, but managed just 48 yards on three catches. Look for him to be much more involved against the Gusties, who demolished Martin Luther 50-19 last week.
No. 10 Bethel (Minn.) (1-0) at River Falls (1-0), 1 p.m.
River Falls trounced Minnesota-Morris last week 45-7 tallying an eye-popping 638 total yards. River Falls starter Ben Beckman threw for 223 yards and two touchdowns, while the rushing attack had three runners finish with more than 80 yards. But the 10th-ranked Royals are a different class. Quarterbacks Jaran Roste and Jake Marsh combined to complete 18 of their 22 passes for 229 yards and a touchdown, and the rushing attack put up 304 yards in a 42-10 win over Simpson College.
BYE: Platteville (1-0)
The Pioneers get the week off after an impressive 38-30 win over East Texas Baptist. The Pioneers scored a late fourth quarter touchdown to give them the lead. Quarterback Colin Schuetz threw for 373 yards and four touchdowns.
- Alex VandenHouten
