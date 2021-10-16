WIAC football: UW-La Crosse holds on to beat UW-Platteville

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The UW-La Crosse football team is still unbeaten in the WIAC, but it had to sweat out a couple of late mistakes by UW-Platteville on Saturday to remain that way.

The Pioneers missed a tying extra point and weren’t able to get the kicker on the field for a potential winning attempt as time expired on a 24-23 WIAC victory for the 11th-ranked Eagles at Davis Pioneer Stadium.

Joey Stutzman rushed for 153 yards and a touchdown, and quarterback Jakob Parks threw a touchdown pass to Cameron Sorenson, but miscues by Platteville gave La Crosse (5-1, 3-0) a big hand in pulling out its third consecutive victory.

The Pioneers (1-5, 0-3) appeared ready to tie the game after Austin Guy caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from Colin Schuetz with 3 minutes, 59 seconds remaining. Platteville was flagged for a false start before the extra-point attempt, and the ensuing try was missed to leave La Crosse clinging to a 24-23 lead.

The Eagles picked up one first down but couldn’t get a second and had to punt the ball and give Schuetz, who passed for 453 yards and two touchdowns, a final chance at the win.

Schuetz took the Pioneers from their own 25-yard line to the La Crosse 14 on six plays, giving them a first down at the 14 on a 19-yard completion to Ben Wilson with seconds remaining.

Schuetz and his teammates got to the line of scrimmage in time to spike the ball and stop the clock for an attempt at the winning kick, but Schuetz instead took a knee. Platteville had no timeouts remaining, and time ran out.

The Eagles gave up the first touchdown but scored twice before the first quarter ended for a 14-7 lead. Sorenson ended a 61-yard drive with a 31-yard catch from Parks, and Stutzman ended a much shorter drive with a 15-yard scoring run in the final minute.

A 48-yard field goal by West Salem High School graduate Ryan Beirne kept the Eagles in front despite a second-quarter touchdown by Evan Gates, but Andrew Schweigert tied the score at 17 with a 37-yard field goal with 10:56 left in the third.

The score didn’t stay there long because Jake Simuncak returned the ensuing kickoff 100 yards, and Beirne’s extra point allowed La Crosse to keep the lead until time expired.

Parks had trouble finding passing consistency against the Pioneers and completed only 8 of 20 attempts. Sorenson caught three for 62 as La Crosse leaned heavily on Stutzman, who carried 30 times.

The Eagles host Stout in a 2 p.m. game next Saturday. The Blue Devils have the same overall record as the Eagles, but their one loss was at UW-Whitewater.

