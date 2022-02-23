WIAC men's basketball: UW-La Crosse gets third shot at UW-Platteville

Another win for the third-seeded UW-La Crosse men’s basketball team on Tuesday set up a familiar challenge on Thursday as it tries to maneuver its way through the WIAC Tournament.

The ninth-ranked Eagles (20-5) found a way to hold off hot-shooting Stevens Point 74-70 at Mitchell Hall to advance to a semifinal against sixth-ranked and second-seeded Platteville (20-4) and berth in the tournament championship game on the line.

The Pioneers have beaten the Eagles twice. They won 73-67 in La Crosse on Dec. 1 and 76-72 at Platteville on Jan. 26, but La Crosse had late leads in both games.

“We know our system gives us an opportunity to win,” La Crosse coach Kent Dernbach said. “We have to be able to finish off possessions.

“We have to play in our system and keep them off the foul line, which was the problem in the first game. We didn’t get enough defensive rebounds in either game, and that’s what allowed them to come back.”

Senior Ethan Anderson is averaging a team-best 19.2 points per game, while senior Wyatt Cook adds 11.2 points and a team-high 5.8 rebounds. Anderson averaged 20.5 ppg in two games against Platteville, while Wyatt averaged 13.

The Pioneers have lost three of their past five and needed overtime to beat Eau Claire 60-56 in the final game of the regular season to clinch the second seed and semifinal home game.

They are led by senior guard Quentin Shields (15.6 ppg), senior forward Kyle Tuma (14.2 ppg, 8.3 rpg) and sophomore guard Logan Pearson (12.1 ppg).

Shields averaged 27 points in Platteville’s two victories over La Crosse, and the Pioneers scored 41 points from the foul line, hitting 24 of 29 attempts in the second game and 17 of 21 in the first.

“You can’t play that way (allowing free throws) against good offensive teams,” Dernbach said. “Then we aren’t doing what we do best, and that’s play half-court defense.

“We (were) No. 1 in the league in defensive field-goal percentage, and you have to be able to play half-court defense to take advantage of that.”

This game will feature two of the top defenses in the WIAC.

The Eagles have allowed opponents to shoot 41% from the floor, and the Pioneers are limiting them to a shooting clip of 40.4%. Platteville ranks second in scoring defense (63.9), and La Crosse is third (64.3).

