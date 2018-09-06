Oshkosh at Davenport (Mich.), 11 a.m.
The Titans, ranked No. 4 by d3football.com after beating Carthage last week, take on the first of their two D-II opponents in the nonconference season.
Oshkosh (1-0) struggled offensively at Carthage, gaining just 206 yards of offense. Senior Derrick Jennings Jr. salted away the win with a pick-six on the game’s final play, his third interception of the game.
Davenport (1-0) QB Deondre Ford will test Jennings Jr. and the rest of the Oshkosh pass defense. He had four TDs against NAIA Robert Morris last week.
Stevens Point at Wabash (Ind.), noon
The Pointers (0-1) didn’t keep up with John Carroll in Week 1, but quarterback Matt Urmanski had a decent day with 302 yards, three TDs and three picks. They’ll need to get a more consistent push in the run game, though, as they gained 79 yards on 29 tries.
Wabash QB Jake Reid was extremely efficient last week, going 18-for-20 for 273 yards and three TDs in a lopsided win. Urmanski can expect some pressure, as Wabash had nine sacks last week.
Concordia-Moorhead (Minn.) at Whitewater, 1 p.m.
The Warhawks will be looking to avenge a loss from last season that started a two-game skid. No. 12 Whitewater (1-0) cruised to a big win over Dubuque on the strength of four short touchdown runs by Alex Peete.
Sparta High School graduate Ryan Wisniewski had a big day in Week 1 for Whitewater, with four catches for 134 yards, including an 87-yard TD.
The Cobbers (1-0) will try control the game with their rushing attack, which tallied 373 yards last week.
River Falls at Bethel (Minn.), 1 p.m.
River Falls’ defense was dominant in their 41-0 win in Week 1, allowing just 130 yards and nine first downs, three of which came off penalty.
Sam Altena led the Falcons (1-0) on offense, gaining 152 rushing yards and punching in three touchdowns.
Bethel (1-0) had a strong day on the ground with 235 yards and three TDs. Freshman Jaran Roste may get the start after junior Jake Marsh threw two picks in 10 passes. Roste was 5-for-6 with 90 yards and two TDs.
Stout at Gustavus Aldophus, 1 p.m.
The Blue Devils (0-1) perhaps the most disappointing showing in Week 1, getting shut out at St. John’s. They gained 29 yards rushing on 28 tries, and weren’t much more successful passing.
Gustavus Aldophus (1-0) pitched a second-half shutout against Martin Luther last week, and quarterback Michael Veldman threw three TDs.
St. Norbert at Eau Claire, 6 p.m.
Eau Claire (1-0) run away with a big win at Luther last week, and could put together their first two-game win streak since 2012.
The Blugolds gained 5.2 yards per rush last week, which could be a difficult task to replicate against St. Norbert, which allowed 34 yards total in Week 1.
St. Norbert kicked Spenser Thompson-Meyers showed he’s a capable scoring option with three field goals.
OPEN DATE: Platteville
—Colten Bartholomew
