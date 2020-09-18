WIAC suspends athletic competitions until Dec. 31

After a thorough evaluation of all COVID-19 risks and safety protocols, the WIAC Council of Chancellors voted unanimously to suspend competition.

The suspension includes men's and women's basketball, women's gymnastics, men's and women's ice hockey, men's and women's indoor track and field, men's and women's swimming and diving and wrestling.

The WIAC had already cancelled all fall sports in August but wanted to wait to make a decision on winter sports. But most conferences like the MIAC and the NSIC announced in their decision to cancel fall sports that all that all sports would be suspended through Dec. 31.