WIAC tournament baseball: UW-La Crosse scores 3 in 10th inning to beat Platteville

The UW-La Crosse baseball team came through when it needed to Wednesday afternoon at Copeland Park, and its season will continue because of it.

The Eagles scored four runs in the bottom of the ninth inning and three without recording an out in the bottom of the 10th to beat UW-Platteville 14-13 in a WIAC Tournament first-round matchup.

La Crosse (30-11) advances to play second-seeded Whitewater (34-5) in Game 1 of the double-elimination portion of the tournament Friday in Whitewater, Wis. That game begins at 10 a.m. with the loser playing again at 4 p.m. and the winner waiting until 7 p.m.

The Eagles attacked from the start after the Pioneers scored twice in the top of the 10th.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Parker Plume started with a single and moved to second when Connor Roesler singled to right field. Jonathan Wizner was hit b ya pitch to load the bases, and Zach Carney responded with a two-run single to tie the game.

An intentional walk followed to load the bases again, and pinch runner Colton Schraepfer scored the winning run on a wild pitch.

La Crosse won for the 14th time in 15 games and beat Platteville for the eighth time in nine matchups. The Eagles had 16 hits and overcame five errors to advance.