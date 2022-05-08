WIAC track and field: UW-La Crosse women win, men place second in outdoor championships

One streak was extended and another came to an end at the WIAC outdoor track and field championships on Saturday.

The UW-La Crosse women won their 10th title in a row in dominant fashion by scoring 293½ points. The Eagles more than doubled second-place Eau Claire (137).

The streak that ended belonged to the La Crosse men, who came up one point short in its attempt at a 31st straight victory.

Oshkosh scored 174 points to La Crosse's 173 to become the first men's team other than the Eagles to win since 1990. Third-place Eau Claire wound up with 139½ points.

The women's team was led by junior Emma Lawrence, who won the 100-meter hurdles in 14.1 seconds and added a victory in the 400 hurdles (1:01.4).

The Eagles also scored big points in the 3,000 steeplechase with the top three finishers. Emma Malooly won (10:44.18) and was followed by teammates Mandy Vantassel (11:03.55) and Katelyn Chadwick (11:15.46).

Samantha Barrett won the triple jump (39 feet, 10 inches) and Skye Digman the hammer throw (183-9).

Lawrence also helped La Crosse score first-place points by running one leg for the victorious 400 relay team (47.14). Jessica Stelzner, Haley Durst and Emily Dawidowich also ran with that team. Izi Knoernschild, Ellie Jillson, Amber Johnson and Katie Banie also won the 1,600 relay (3:52.37).

Dawidowich, Banie and Digman were among the Eagles' second-place finishers, too.

Dawidowich was runner-up in the 200 (24.5), Banie in the 800 (2:15.93) and Digman in the discus (150-8). Maddie Hannan (1,500, 4:32.73), Olivia Owens (high jump, 5-2¼) and Skylar White (heptathlon, 4,469) also had second-place performances.

Freshman Sam Blaskowski led the men's team and was the program's only triple winner of the weekend. Blaskowski won the 100 (10.14), 200 (20.8) and long jump (23-11¾).

Aquinas High School graduate Ethan Gregg was a double winner for the Eagles with victories in the 5,000 (14:34.88) and 10,000 (30:01.62). Teammate Isaac Wagner was second in both races with respective times of 14:36.99 and 30:35.93.

The men's team also received second-place finishes from Logan Larson (pole vault, 15-5), William Cady (triple jump, 48-0½), Michael Madoch (800, 1:52.25) and Cameron Sorenson (long jump (23-9).

The Eagles had to second-place relay performances. Tyler Backes, Addison Hill, Payton Flood and Sam Mrochek were timed at 3:16.41 in the 1,600 relay, and Caden Pearce, Blaskowski, Justin Kotarak and Kaleb Schuster ran a 41.04 in the 400 relay.

