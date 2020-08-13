Winona State calls off fall sports, delays winter sports

Winona State University will suspend athletic competition through 2020 because of concerns related to COVID-19.
WSU and fellow Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference schools were informed Aug. 13 that the NSIC Board of Directors has canceled all fall NSIC seasons and will suspend competition in all NSIC sports through Dec. 31.
The board decision was unanimous, with all 16 institutions voting in support of the decision citing future "health and safety concerns."
In Q&A released by the NSIC, it was stated that "it has become evident that it is not feasible to support a safe, quality student-athlete competitive experience during the fall semester. ... Current recommendations for testing, exposure and quarantine make it very difficult for a season to be successfully completed."
Fall sports include football, volleyball, women's soccer and men's and women's cross country.
“The league’s initial decision to delay the start of fall sports was made with the rationale to allow campuses the ability to focus solely on reopening safely for their broader university communities,” NSIC Commissioner Erin Lind stated in a press release. “In light of the recent decisions made by the NCAA Board of Governors, it is no longer feasible to conduct outside competition this fall semester. Our student-athletes deserve a competitive experience that provides a greater degree of safety and certainty than current conditions would allow. We believe now is the right time to provide clarity to our student-athletes so we can turn our efforts towards helping institutions reopen and ensuring a safe return to campus to start the academic year."
Fall seasons in men's and women's golf will be suspended, while men's and women's basketball along with women’s track and field competitions are also halted through Dec. 31. Winona State gymnastics, which competes in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, will follow the NSIC directive.
For WSU men’s and women’s basketball, women’s track and field, and gymnastics practices can begin on Nov. 27. NSIC institutions have the autonomy to commence practices for fall sports as they see fit, provided they follow NCAA bylaws. WSU plans to begin practices no earlier than Sept. 8 and will do so only if they can be done safely and within the university, the Minnesota State system, MDH, CDC, and NCAA guidelines.
"When we were making the decision to cancel fall sports, due to health and safety issues, it didn’t seem to make sense that we would allow other sports to have competitions," Winona State Athletic Director Eric Schoh said in an email to the Winona Daily News. "If it’s not safe for fall sports, it’s not safe for all sports. For example, had we not addressed all sports, softball and baseball, by rule, could be playing games in the fall. So in order to be consistent, we applied the decision to all sports."
Schoh admitted he thought the Warriors would still be playing this fall up until last Wednesday. That is when the NCAA Division II Presidents Council announced the cancelation of all Division II fall championships.
Winona State University will honor all student-athlete scholarship agreements per NCAA Bylaw 15.5.4.1. Student athletes will not lose a year of eligibility since no competition will take place this fall.
"Today is a day filled with emotions and questions," Lind later tweeted. "In a time of uncertainty, NSIC leaders will work to provide clarity for our student-athletes and coaches. Have faith that 2021 will bring brighter days. Until then, NSIC student-athletes be laser focused on your academics, training with your teammates and leading like you know how!"
