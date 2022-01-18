Winona State football hires Caledonia grad Isaac Fruechte as offensive coordinator

The Winona State University football team made waves by hiring a local legend as its new offensive coordinator when they announced that Isaac Fruechte would be filling the position on Monday.
A former Caledonia High School standout, and son of longtime Caledonia coach Carl Fruechte, Isaac’s playing career saw him play at the Division I level with the Minnesota Gophers, then onto the NFL, where he played with the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions over the course of three seasons.
Once he retired as a player, he quickly jumped into the coaching ranks. He has spent time on the staff of UW-La Crosse, Northern Iowa and most recently at WSU’s NSIC rival Northern State.
His stop as the offensive coordinator at Northern Iowa is where he first came in contact with Winona State head coach Brian Bergstrom, who was the defensive coordinator at South Dakota State at the time.
With the two schools both playing in the Missouri Valley Conference, Bergstrom had an up-close view of exactly what Fruechte could do as a coach.
“His teams have always done a good job of taking care of the football and playing complementary football. … He does a good job of finding ways to put defense in conflict,” Bergstrom said. “I know that from seeing things from a defensive point of view.”
Now, Fruechte will be returning to southeastern Minnesota to join a revamped Winona State coaching staff that he will fit into seamlessly, according to Bergstrom.
“His football pedigree is out there, it’s plain for anybody to see,” Bergstrom said. “He’s the right fit at the right time for our program.”
IN PHOTOS: Warriors defeat Minnesota State-Mankato 18-16 in coach Tom Sawyer's final game as WSU head coach
Photos: Warriors Football vs Mavericks
Winona State University's Carter Duxbury (24) comes in to force a fumble on this play as he sacks Minnesota State-Mankato's quarterback Hayden Ekern (15) during Saturday's football game at Altra Federal Credit Union Stadium. The Warriors defeated the Mavericks by a score of 18-16.
Craig Johnson
Photos: Warriors Football vs Mavericks
Winona State Warrior head coach Tom Sawyer looks on during his final game as head coach of the Winona State Warrior football program at Altra Federal Credit Union Stadium (aka...Maxwell Field) on November 13, 2021. Coach Sawyer has been with the Warriors since 1996. He has served 25 years at the helm of the Warrior football program.
Craig Johnson
Photos: Warriors Football vs Mavericks
Winona State's Javian Roebuck (32) runs with the football during Saturday's game against Minnesota State-Mankato on November 13, 2021, at Altra Federal Credit Union Stadium. The Warriors defeat the Mavericks on this day by a score of 18-16.
Craig Johnson
Photos: Warriors Football vs Mavericks
Winona State's Darryl Williams runs with the football during Saturday's game against Minnesota State-Mankato on November 13, 2021, at Altra Federal Credit Union Stadium. The Warriors defeated the Mavericks by a score of 18-16.
Craig Johnson
Photos: Warriors Football vs Mavericks
Winona State's Richard Azunna (25) and teammates make a tackle during Saturday's game against Minnesota State-Mankato on November 13, 2021, at Altra Federal Credit Union Stadium. The Warriors defeated the Mavericks by a score of 18-16.
Craig Johnson
Photos: Warriors Football vs Mavericks
Winona State's quarterback Owen Burke (18) looks to throw a deep pass during Saturday's game against Minnesota State-Mankato on November 13, 2021, at Altra Federal Credit Union Stadium. The Warriors defeated the Mavericks by a score of 18-16.
Craig Johnson
Photos: Warriors Football vs Mavericks
Winona State's Noah Carlson (24) runs for a huge first down late in Saturday's game against Minnesota State-Mankato on November 13, 2021, at Altra Federal Credit Union Stadium. The Warriors defeated the Mavericks by a score of 18-16.
Craig Johnson
Photos: Warriors Football vs Mavericks
Fans in the stands send in a play call to coach Tom Sawyer during Saturday's football game against Minnesota State-Mankato. The Warriors defeat the Mavericks on this, Tom Sawyer's final game as Warrior head coach, by a score of 18-16.
Craig Johnson
Photos: Warriors Football vs Mavericks
Winona State's defense collapses to make a stop at the goal line during Saturday's game against Minnesota State-Mankato on November 13, 2021, at Altra Federal Credit Union Stadium. The Warriors defeated the Mavericks by a score of 18-16.
Craig Johnson
Photos: Warriors Football vs Mavericks
Winona State's Richard Azunna (25) makes a tackle during Saturday's game against Minnesota State-Mankato on November 13, 2021, at Altra Federal Credit Union Stadium. The Warriors defeated the Mavericks by a score of 18-16.
Craig Johnson
Photos: Warriors Football vs Mavericks
Winona State's Devon Moore (1) celebrates a defensive stop during Saturday's game against Minnesota State-Mankato on November 13, 2021, at Altra Federal Credit Union Stadium. The Warriors defeated the Mavericks by a score of 18-16.
Craig Johnson
Photos: Warriors Football vs Mavericks
Winona State kicker Jacob Scott (97) kicks a big field goal during Saturday's game against Minnesota State-Mankato on November 13, 2021, at Altra Federal Credit Union Stadium. The Warriors defeated the Mavericks by a score of 18-16.
Craig Johnson
Photos: Warriors Football vs Mavericks
Winona State Darryl Williams (6) looks to regain his balance as he runs away from Minnesota State-Mankato defenders on November 13, 2021, at Altra Federal Credit Union Stadium. The Warriors defeated the Mavericks by a score of 18-16.
Craig Johnson
Photos: Warriors Football vs Mavericks
Winona State's Noah Carlson (24) walks toward the sideline during Saturday's game against Minnesota State-Mankato on November 13, 2021, at Altra Federal Credit Union Stadium. The Warriors defeated the Mavericks by a score of 18-16.
Craig Johnson
Photos: Warriors Football vs Mavericks
Winona State's Corrie King (56) celebrates a safety scored against Minnesota State-Mankato on November 13, 2021, at Altra Federal Credit Union Stadium. The Warriors defeated the Mavericks by a score of 18-16.
Craig Johnson
Photos: Warriors Football vs Mavericks
Winona State University's Ben McCabe tackles Minnesota State-Mankato's Nyles Williams (24) during Saturday's football game at Altra Federal Credit Union Stadium.
Craig Johnson
Photos: Warriors Football vs Mavericks
The Winona State University Warrior football team defeats the Minnesota State-Mankato Mavericks by a score of 18-16 on November 13, 2021, at Altra Federal Credit Union Stadium.
Craig Johnson
Photos: Warriors Football vs Mavericks
Winona State's Richard Azunna (25) makes a tackle during Saturday's game against Minnesota State-Mankato on November 13, 2021, at Altra Federal Credit Union Stadium. The Warriors defeated the Mavericks by a score of 18-16.
Craig Johnson
Photos: Warriors Football vs Mavericks
Winona State's Devon Moore (1) and Ikenna Ujuagu (43) celebrate a big defensive stop during Saturday's game against Minnesota State-Mankato on November 13, 2021, at Altra Federal Credit Union Stadium. The Warriors defeated the Mavericks by a score of 18-16.
Craig Johnson
Photos: Warriors Football vs Mavericks
The Winona State Warrior defense celebrates a safety scored against Minnesota State-Mankato on November 13, 2021, at Altra Federal Credit Union Stadium. The Warriors defeated the Mavericks by a score of 18-16.
Craig Johnson
Photos: Warriors Football vs Mavericks
The Winona State University Warrior head football coach Tom Sawyer exits Maxwell Field for the final time as head coach of the Winona State University Warrior football program. He has held the head coach position since 1996 (25 years). The Warriors and Sawyer end their 2021 season with an exciting win over the Minnesota State-Mankato Mavericks at Altra Federal Credit Union Stadium on November 13, 2021. The Warriors defeated the Mavericks on this day by a score of 18-16.
Craig Johnson
Andrew Tucker can be reached at
andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!