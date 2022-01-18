Winona State football hires Caledonia grad Isaac Fruechte as offensive coordinator

The Winona State University football team made waves by hiring a local legend as its new offensive coordinator when they announced that Isaac Fruechte would be filling the position on Monday.

A former Caledonia High School standout, and son of longtime Caledonia coach Carl Fruechte, Isaac’s playing career saw him play at the Division I level with the Minnesota Gophers, then onto the NFL, where he played with the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions over the course of three seasons.

Once he retired as a player, he quickly jumped into the coaching ranks. He has spent time on the staff of UW-La Crosse, Northern Iowa and most recently at WSU’s NSIC rival Northern State.

His stop as the offensive coordinator at Northern Iowa is where he first came in contact with Winona State head coach Brian Bergstrom, who was the defensive coordinator at South Dakota State at the time.

With the two schools both playing in the Missouri Valley Conference, Bergstrom had an up-close view of exactly what Fruechte could do as a coach.

“His teams have always done a good job of taking care of the football and playing complementary football. … He does a good job of finding ways to put defense in conflict,” Bergstrom said. “I know that from seeing things from a defensive point of view.”

Now, Fruechte will be returning to southeastern Minnesota to join a revamped Winona State coaching staff that he will fit into seamlessly, according to Bergstrom.

“His football pedigree is out there, it’s plain for anybody to see,” Bergstrom said. “He’s the right fit at the right time for our program.”

