Wisconsin basketball: Johnny Davis parallels sophomore breakthrough at Central with Badgers

Johnny Davis completed his freshman basketball season at Central High School as a complementary player to a fabulous senior class.

His potential was obvious, but Davis had to find ways to contribute on a team led on the court by eventual Associated Press Player of the Year and future Wisconsin Badger Kobe King. He had no problem doing so in showing his ability to score, rebound and defend for a team that won the WIAA Division 2 championship.

But when Central tipped off the following season, Davis was in a much different position without those seniors around. Someone needed to take over for a young team, and even though he was just a sophomore, Davis was the one to do it.

"We had lost an unbelievable group of seniors," Central coach Todd Fergot said of the transition from the 2016-17 season to 2017-18. "We had one starter back, and we talked to Johnny and Jordan and said, 'Hey, someone needs to step up.'

"Johnny is a very intuitive kid, and he knew that for us to be as good as we could be, that he had to be the man."

Does any of that sound familiar?

The way things played out four years ago in La Crosse are playing out the same way amid the same scenario at the University of Wisconsin (24-7) as it prepares to play 14th-seeded Colgate (23-11) in a 8:50 p.m. tip-off at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Friday.

The Badgers lost a very large group of seniors — only Brad Davison returned — after winning 18 games and advancing to the second round of the NCAA Tournament last season.

They needed someone to step up this year. And just like his sophomore season at Central, common sense dictated that Davis was the man for the job.

"My freshman year here was the same as my freshman year at Wisconsin," Davis said when he returned to his alma mater last month to see a banner commemorating his career put on a wall of the Mark Sutton Memorial Gymnasium. "I came off the bench with a senior-led team in both places. I was given an opportunity as a sophomore and took full advantage of it."

Doing so the first time gave Davis the opportunity to pursue possible careers with some of the top collegiate programs in the country. Accomplishing it again led to attention from NBA teams and projected spots in the top 10 of this summer's draft.

None of this comes as a surprise to those around him in either place.

"I think once he's given a shot, he's going to capitalize," said former Central star Bailey Kale, who was one of those seniors when Davis was a freshman. "The people in La Crosse who watched him play four years saw it, and they know.

"All he needed was a chance. He's a performer."

Davis started his sophomore season at Central by scoring 46 points in an 87-86 double-overtime loss at Eau Claire North. It was the first look at what he could do as the centerpiece to a team on that level, and it was impressive.

Davis watched his per-game averages of 8.7 points and 4.5 rebounds as a freshman climb to 22.7 points and 7.3 rebounds as an All-Tribune first-teamer and Associated Press All-State third-teamer as a sophomore.

He jumped from being known in the Coulee Region to being known around the state as he led Central back to the state tournament, where he scored 17 points in a 70-58 semifinal loss to Milwaukee Washington.

Davis made his name known in Big Ten circles by averaging 7.0 points and 4.7 rebounds as a freshman for the Badgers. Those numbers jumped to 19.7 and 8.2, respectively, and he became the Big Ten's player of the year as the rest of the nation took notice.

Current Wisconsin freshman Chuck Hepburn said what Davis did as a freshman made the recruit excited to become a teammate this season.

"When I watched him play last year, the confidence really stood out," Hepburn said. "I saw a scorer, I saw someone with the mentality it took to do out there do whatever he had to do. I really looked forward to playing with him."

Hepburn said he saw a difference in Davis before and after his participation with Team USA in the U-19 World Cup last summer. He averaged 4.1 points as the Americans went 7-0 and won gold medals.

Davison, who has played in 159 games during his career and is averaging a career-best 14.5 points per game this season, watched the transition in person.

"He's grown immensely with a bigger opportunity this year, but he's put the in the time and work it took to do that," Davison said of Davis. "He's doing what it takes to take advantage of the opportunity, and what we love as teammates is that he's all about winning, and that's something we all have in common.

"He's not just out there to score points, he's out there to win and make our team as good as it can be."

Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX

