Wisconsin men's basketball: Johnny Davis honored by Lute Olson and AP organizations

Central High School graduate and Wisconsin Badger Johnny Davis was recognized among the nation's best by a couple of organizations on Friday.

The 6-foot-5 sophomore who is headed for the NBA Draft in June, was selected as the Lute Olson National Player of the Year and earned a spot on The Associated Press All-America first team.

Davis, who was Wisconsin's Mr. Basketball and The AP Player of the Year as a Central senior, averaged 19.7 points and 8.2 rebounds per game as a sophomore for the Badgers. He helped Wisconsin to a share of the Big Ten Conference championship and 25-8 record.

Davis is also a finalist for the Naismith Award, which will announce its winner Sunday during the Final Four in New Orleans.

He was joined on The AP first team by Kentucky junior Oscar Tshiebwe, Kansas senior Ochai Agbaji, Illinois junior Kofi Cockburn and Iowa sophomore Keegan Murray. Tshiebwe was chosen as The AP's player of the year.

