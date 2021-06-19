Wisconsin men's basketball: La Crosse Central grad Jonathan Davis heads to Team USA tryouts

He spent the first part of his summer in La Crosse, working out mostly at Central High School and by finding basketball games and shooting on open courts at the YMCA.
University of Wisconsin sophomore Jonathan Davis returned to Madison only recently, but he was on the move again Saturday morning when he left for Fort Worth, Texas. He hopes that leads to another trip — one that will take him out of the country for the first time as a member of Team USA's U19 roster — in a couple of weeks.
Davis, who graduated from Central in 2020 and immediately stepped into a substantial role with the Badgers as a freshman last season, is one of 27 players competing for 12 spots on a team that will begin competing at the FIBA World Cup in Daugavpils and Riga, Latvia, on July 3.
The opportunity is exciting for a player with experience all over the country as a player at Central, in AAU tournaments of all sizes and one year of the Big Ten Conference under his belt.
"I can't remember exactly which day it was, but Coach (Greg) Gard told me I was picked," said Davis, who was named the state's player of the year by The Associated Press as a senior and helped Central qualify for three WIAA Division 2 state tournaments. "He asked me if I wanted to go, and I said, 'Yeah, obviously.'"
Davis, who scored 2,158 points and helped Central win one Division 2 championship, has never turned down a chance to challenge himself on the basketball court, and this is the perfect example ahead of a season that will be quite different than his first.
Roster turnover for the Badgers will be significant, and that means new responsibilities for a player who averaged more than 24 minutes per game. Graduate senior Brad Davison (10 ppg) is the only returning player who averaged more than Davis' 7.0, and only Tyler Wahl (4.3 rpg) averaged more than Davis' 4.1.
The immensely experienced team that went 18-13 overall and 10-10 in the Big Ten will be injected with transfers like 7-foot-1 Chris Vogt and former Mineral Point standout Isaac Lindsey and true freshmen like Chucky Hepburn and Markus Ilver.
"I think it's going to be a lot of fun this year playing with a bunch of new guys," Davis said. "I haven't really seen how everyone plays up and down yet, but they seem like a bunch of talented guys, and I'm ready for the season to start already."
But he welcomes the Team USA tryouts, which will take place June 20-22 on the campus of Texas Christian University, and what he hopes is a tournament to follow as something to keep him busy in the meantime.
He'll compete against plenty of familiar faces from his AAU days at first. If he plays well enough, Davis will play as their teammate against some of the top competition the world has to offer in players his age.
Patrick Baldwin Jr. is a Sussex Hamilton graduate headed to UW-Milwaukee, and Gonzaga recruit Chet Holmgren from Minnehaha Academy was a yearly opponent for Davis when he played at Central. They are also on the tryout roster.
Holmgren, Jalen Suggs, Davis and his brother Jordan packed UW-La Crosse's Mitchell Hall for a game when the Davis brothers and Suggs -- about to become a first-round choice in the NBA Draft after a monumental freshman season at Gonzaga -- were seniors.
"I feel like this is a progression toward making it to the NBA, plus I'm just excited to go and, if I make the team, play for my country," Davis said.
High school basketball: Photos Minnehaha vs. La Crosse Central
