Wisconsin men's basketball: La Crosse Central grad Jonathan Davis heads to Team USA tryouts

He spent the first part of his summer in La Crosse, working out mostly at Central High School and by finding basketball games and shooting on open courts at the YMCA.

University of Wisconsin sophomore Jonathan Davis returned to Madison only recently, but he was on the move again Saturday morning when he left for Fort Worth, Texas. He hopes that leads to another trip — one that will take him out of the country for the first time as a member of Team USA's U19 roster — in a couple of weeks.

Davis, who graduated from Central in 2020 and immediately stepped into a substantial role with the Badgers as a freshman last season, is one of 27 players competing for 12 spots on a team that will begin competing at the FIBA World Cup in Daugavpils and Riga, Latvia, on July 3.

The opportunity is exciting for a player with experience all over the country as a player at Central, in AAU tournaments of all sizes and one year of the Big Ten Conference under his belt.

"I can't remember exactly which day it was, but Coach (Greg) Gard told me I was picked," said Davis, who was named the state's player of the year by The Associated Press as a senior and helped Central qualify for three WIAA Division 2 state tournaments. "He asked me if I wanted to go, and I said, 'Yeah, obviously.'"