The sky appears to be the limit for the UW-La Crosse women’s basketball team this season.
The Eagles return 99 percent of their scoring from a team that won 22 games — which was the most for the program since they won 22 in 1987-88 — and went 10-4 in the WIAC after going a perfect 12-0 in their nonconference slate. But it did not end like they wanted it to.
The Eagles were the first team to be left out of the NCAA Division III tournament despite just five losses and finishing third in what is regarded as the toughest conference in the country.
It was a gut punch for the Eagles, but it offers more than enough fuel for this season.
“It’s definitely motivation,” senior guard Delaney Schoenenberger said. “It was really tough, I think we were the last team out. This year I think we have a really strong chance. I’m excited, but last year pushes us and motivates us to get us there even more so.”
To the Eagles’ credit they have taken the heartbreak and initial shock in stride. Onalaska High School graduate and UW-L sophomore Emma Gamoke called it a “learning experience.” But it’s also a feeling that Coach Karen Middleton doesn’t want the Eagles to forget.
“Coach (Middleton) would always say remember how this felt,” Gamoke said. “Remember how it felt not to make the NCAA Tournament. Remember how it feels, and then throughout the season, keep reminding yourself of what it takes to get there and what changes we need to make in order to get there this year.”
One of the noticeable changes for the Eagles this season is the nonconference strength of schedule. The Eagles ended up playing weaker nonconference opponents than intended last year due to traditional NCAA tournament programs being down like Gustavus Adolphus (Minn.) and Chapman University (Calif.). This year, will be a different story.
The Eagles will play Wartburg College (Iowa) in the UW-Eau Claire Classic and could potentially see it again when they travel to Waverly, Iowa for the Wartburg College Holiday Tournament after Christmas. In Waverly, the Eagles will play Washington University (Mo.) to kick off the tournament and will play either Wartburg or Baldwin-Wallace University (Ohio) in the next game. Wartburg and Washington each made it to the Elite 8 last season while Baldwin-Wallace reached the second round.
“This year, we really tried to make sure we challenge ourselves,” Middleton said. “Obviously, playing Wartburg at Eau Claire is going to be a big challenge for us. … I think it’s going to help us learn a lot about ourselves and with that experience, be able to make adjustments where we need to and hopefully put ourselves in a great position for conference.”
The Eagles will once again be led by their talented backcourt in the forms of seniors Dani Craig and Schoenenberger and Gamoke. The three combined to average more than 34 points per game while being absolutely deadly behind the 3-point line. Craig made 52 at a 39 percent clip, Gamoke 53 (34 percent) and Schoenenberger 34 (35 percent). They are a big reason why UW-L set a program record in 3-pointers made (195) and attempted (579) last season. But the new goal is to be more balanced by having a stronger post presence to compliment their lethal outside shooting.
“We know we need balance,” Middleton said. “Great teams have that inside-out balance. So we know that’s our next big step.”
The Eagles are expecting big things from Lexie Higgins this season. The 6-foot-1 sophomore made 24 starts last season averaging six points per game. Middleton has liked what she has seen saying Higgins has come back “stronger, better” than last year. Middleton is pleased with the development of 6-foot-1 junior Caitlin O’Brien and excited about freshman Kathleen Fitzgerald, who has impressed early on and could be a big part of the rotation as the Eagles. She has already left a noticeable impression on her teammates.
“She can pretty much do it all honestly,” Gamoke said. “Just from our scrimmages before the season has started, she’s hitting outside shots, she has great post moves. That’s really good to have a post that can do multiple things instead of just being someone who goes to the block. She can hit the shot from the elbow, from three, from down the post.”
But for now, the Eagles are just eager to build off of last season.
There was a noticeable buzz at practice on Thursday. They know how special this team could be this season and now that season is here.
“(The energy) It’s through the roof,” Gamoke said. “Having everybody return and plus some freshmen are going to have a big impact on our team, as well. We’re all just super excited to get going.”
