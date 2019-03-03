Kerrigan Lyga admitted she started crying with 30 seconds remaining on the clock on Sunday.
Her time with the Western Technical College women’s basketball team will have two more weeks added to it.
Lyga scored a team-high 10 points as the Cavaliers grinded out a 68-62 win in the NJCAA Region 13A championship game over Anoka-Ramsey in front of about 400 people at Viterbo University’s R.W. Beggs Sr. Gymnasium.
With the win, the tenth-ranked Cavaliers advance to the NJCAA Division III national tournament that starts March 14 in Bethlehem, Pa. It is the first time Western will play on the national stage.
Lyga, a Cochrane-Fountain City High School graduate, was named MVP of the regional tournament, as she’s led Western in scoring all season.
“I did not expect team MVP at all; I’ve been focusing on being so team-oriented,” Lyga said. “I’m so thankful to be on this team. We pulled it off. We do what we do so well. The only change we make is go harder every single play.”
However, Lyga’s fellow C-FC teammate, McKenna Gabel, hit four pivotal free throws in the final 2 minutes, 59 seconds that helped the Cavaliers reel back from five points down in the second half.
Gabel was 7-for-8 from the free-throw line for a nine-point game, and was a perfect 4 of 4 in a 32-second stretch.
“I’ve been on and off all year (from the free-throw line), so I’m really glad this was my on-game,” Gabel said. “It was very stressful for sure. All that was going through my mind that this could be the difference in the game.”
The Cavaliers tried to create opportunities from the free-throw line early in the game by driving and attempting to get the officials to call a foul, but there were no calls.
In the second half, the Cavaliers got inside the paint, but couldn’t find a way to put the ball through the nylon.
“(Anoka-Ramsey) would not let us get easy shots,” Gabel said. “They had a very strong defense. Every free throw we could get was huge.”
The Cavaliers held the Rams to nine fourth-quarter points, but it included a big 3-pointer from Mikayla Homola, who scored a game-high 23 points. Homola entered Sunday with 27.3 points per game, which is third in NJCAA Division III.
“Our kids adjusted better as the game went on,” Cavaliers coach Chad Dull said.
Fortunately for Western, driving the ball with contact in the second half meant getting to the line. The Cavaliers were 24-for-33 from the line in the game.
After the Cavaliers had beaten MCAC foe Anoka-Ramsey for a second time this season on Feb. 14, Lyga couldn’t help but hear what one of the Golden Rams players said.
“We walked past their team after they were in their locker room, and I heard a girl say, ‘They aren’t going to beat us a third time,’” Lyga said. “I just kept on repeating that, I kept on repeating that we’re ranked dead last (in the preseason), everything we use as fuel.”
