MENOMONIE, Wis. — An unbeaten run came to an end for the UW-La Crosse women's basketball team on Wednesday.
UW-Stout started strong and ended strong in beating the Eagles 73-65 in a WIAC opener for both teams.
La Crosse (11-1, 0-1) had four double-figure scorers, and Onalaska High School graduate Emma Gamoke tied Ava Kramer with a team-high 13 points. Dani Craig and Lexie Higgins added 11 points apiece, and Kramer grabbed eight rebounds.
The Eagles shot 37.5 percent (24-for-64) and made just 3 of 17 attempts (17.6 percent) from behind the 3-point line. They also turned the ball over 16 times and were outscored by seven points after getting within 46-45 after the third quarter.
The Blue Devils (11-1, 1-0) rebounded from their first loss of the season behind 21 points from Bailey Diersen and 20 points and nine rebounds from Kyncaide Diedrich.
La Crosse held its last lead at 49-46 early in the fourth and tied the game at 51 on a basket by Craig with 6:05 left.
A layup by by Delaney Schoenenberger with 4:01 left had the Eagles within 56-55, but the Blue Devils scored 10 of the next 14 points to pull away.
