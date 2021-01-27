Women's basketball: La Crosse Aquinas grad Courtney Becker nets 13 in Drake victory

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Drake University women's basketball team got back on the right track Wednesday with a 96-79 victory over Northern Iowa, and the performance contained some local flavor.

The Bulldogs (8-8, 6-3) ended a two-game losing streak and scored at least 90 points for the fifth time this season with a nice hand from freshman and Aquinas High School graduate Courtney Becker.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Becker, a 6-foot forward, made three 3-pointers on her way to a season-high 13 points or Drake, which lost twice to 25th-ranked Missouri State last weekend.

The performance marked Becker's fourth straight game with at least one 3, and she is shooting 45 percent (9-for-20) from the 3-point line this season. Becker made 3 of 6 shots from long-range in Drake's previous three games before making 3 of 3 against Northern Iowa.

Her first 3-pointer gave the Bulldogs a 32-16 lead in the second quarter, and her second upped it to 39-18. Becker, who played 21 minutes, made her final 3 in the fourth quarter.

Becker, who helped Aquinas qualify for three WIAA Division 4 championship games and win two of them — the third was canceled when the state association stopped the season due to COVID-19 — is averaging 4 points and 3.6 rebounds per game.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.