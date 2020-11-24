Women's college basketball: La Crosse Aquinas grad Lexi Donarski ready for debut with Iowa State

Lexi Donarski spent a lot of time shooting the basketball during her career at Aquinas High School.
She certainly could have shot it more, but the balance surrounding Donarski also helped her become an elite facilitator and one of the top point guards in the country.
Things will change, for a little while anyway, at Iowa State University, where Donarski’s collegiate career begins Wednesday with an 11 a.m. home game against Omaha.
Donarski, a 6-foot guard, said last week that she expects to impact games most naturally as a defender, but her new team wants more.
The 15th-ranked Cyclones want the freshman to shoot the ball, too. And the shots will take a different form than many of the 900-plus attempts she took during her last 54 games as a Blugold.
“In high school, I had to create (a lot) of my shots,” Donarski said. “Now, it’s about catching the ball and being open to shoot.”
While Aquinas could certainly count ball movement as a strength during her tenure with the team, Donarski thrived as a creator. She was equally adept at getting to the basket or shaking her defender for a wide open jump shot that appeared out of nowhere.
She averaged 24.2 points per game, shot 57.2% from the floor and made 45.1% of her 3-point attempts as a senior. While scoring at that clip, Donarski also averaged 6.9 assists.
But to consider what her effectiveness might be while concentrating even more on the shot versus how she is going to get the shot puts the potential in the clouds.
“It’s definitely different,” said Donarski, who helped Aquinas to a 107-3 record and scored 2,106 points during her four varsity seasons. “It’s different depending on what plays we’re running, too, but I’ve never been in position in AAU or high school where I would be the one coming off a screen (to catch and shoot).
“It’s been a lot of fun.”
Coach Bill Fennelly certainly wants to see what Donarski can do for his team after offering her a scholarship the summer before her ninth-grade season. The McDonald’s All-American and two-time WIAA Division 4 state champion never wavered on the decision, and the long road to Ames will finally kick off in the form of a game Wednesday.
And Donarski is ready for it to happen, no matter the precautions that have to be taken. Players will wear masks and perform in front a maximum crowd of 1,343 — 10% of the 14,000-person capacity — at the Hilton Coliseum.
“It’s definitely a lot more challenging to play with a mask on,” Donarski said. “When you start breathing heavy, you start sucking in the mask.
“But we know it’s a necessary precaution that we have to take if we want to play, so everyone’s OK with it because we know it’s what has to be done.”
Fennelly, who will miss Wednesday’s game due to a COVID-19 quarantine that was announced Monday night, has coached the Cyclones for 25 seasons and owns a 689-326 record for a .679 winning percentage. He offered Donarski a scholarship after she scrimmaged and held her own with varsity players after attending a camp in the summer of 2016.
Donarski is one of four freshmen — Aubrey Joens, Emily Ryan and Kylie Feuerbach are the others — ready to make an immediate impact for the Cyclones, who have had just two losing seasons in the past 10.
Iowa State was 18-11 overall and had a 10-8 record one year ago in the Big 12. The conference tournament was canceled before it started.
To help improve that performance, Donarski and the rest of her class have spent significant time building camaraderie. That process has been an interesting one amid COVID-19.
Iowa State players are allowed to be together for practices but not outside of them. It’s different for the freshmen, who are roommates.
“One of the things we can do is get into the gym, and us freshmen have been taking advantage of that,” said Donarski, whose first semester included a 15-credit academic load that was handled virtually. “Since we live together, we are able to see each other outside of practice as long as we are socially distanced.
“That’s brought us closer together as a class, I think.”
