Women's college basketball: La Crosse Aquinas grad Lexi Donarski ready for debut with Iowa State

But to consider what her effectiveness might be while concentrating even more on the shot versus how she is going to get the shot puts the potential in the clouds.

“It’s definitely different,” said Donarski, who helped Aquinas to a 107-3 record and scored 2,106 points during her four varsity seasons. “It’s different depending on what plays we’re running, too, but I’ve never been in position in AAU or high school where I would be the one coming off a screen (to catch and shoot).

“It’s been a lot of fun.”

Coach Bill Fennelly certainly wants to see what Donarski can do for his team after offering her a scholarship the summer before her ninth-grade season. The McDonald’s All-American and two-time WIAA Division 4 state champion never wavered on the decision, and the long road to Ames will finally kick off in the form of a game Wednesday.

And Donarski is ready for it to happen, no matter the precautions that have to be taken. Players will wear masks and perform in front a maximum crowd of 1,343 — 10% of the 14,000-person capacity — at the Hilton Coliseum.

“It’s definitely a lot more challenging to play with a mask on,” Donarski said. “When you start breathing heavy, you start sucking in the mask.